Home / Business / Sensex falls 286 points in closing session, ends day at 59,126 points; Nifty closes at 17,618 points
Sensex falls 286 points in closing session, ends day at 59,126 points; Nifty closes at 17,618 points(REUTERS)
Sensex falls 286 points in closing session, ends day at 59,126 points; Nifty closes at 17,618 points(REUTERS)
business

Sensex falls 286 points in closing session, ends day at 59,126 points; Nifty closes at 17,618 points

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.53% lower at 17,618.15 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.48% to 59,126.36.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 03:55 PM IST

Indian shares closed lower for a third straight session on Thursday, dragged by metals and private banking stocks, but they recorded this year's best quarterly gain and a fifth consecutive monthly jump.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.53% lower at 17,618.15 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.48% to 59,126.36.

For the quarter, the indexes climbed more than 12% each and marked their sixth straight quarterly gain. An accommodative monetary policy and easing COVID-19 curbs boosted shares to record highs and helped them outperform Asian peers.

On a monthly basis, the main indexes jumped more than 2.7% each in September.

On Thursday, however, broader concerns about a global economic recovery, expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy, risks from a power crunch in China and a possible default by China Evergrande weighed on the markets.

The derivatives expiry - that happens on the last Thursday of every month - also added to selling pressure, said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Private banks fell for a third straight session. Axis Bank dropped 2% to lead losses on the subindex.

Metal stocks also fell to snap three sessions of gains, with Hindustan Zinc sliding over 3%.

Public banks advanced, driven by Indian Overseas Bank after the country's central bank took it out of the prompt corrective action framework.

Media stocks also slipped, on losses in takeover target Zee Entertainment, a day after its top shareholders approached the company law tribunal asking the firm to hold an extraordinary general meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty nse nifty50 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.