Sensex falls 589 points to end at 46,285, Nifty settles below 13,650
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO opens on Feb 3: 10 points
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 17, 2021. The finalisation of the basis of allotment will be done on February 11, 2021, and the allotted shares will be credited to the applicant's Demat account by February 12, 2021.
Saudi Arabia expected to cut March crude prices for Asia: Survey
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Five sources at Asian refiners on average expected the March OSP for the flagship Arab Light grade to fall by 16 cents a barrel, with their forecasts ranging from no change to a 30 cent cut.
Norway sovereign wealth fund dumps oil stocks amid $10 billion loss
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:54 PM IST
- Norway’s wealth fund, the world’s biggest, started turning its back on oil and gas more than three years ago. The intention back then was to diversify away from an industry to which Norway’s economy was heavily exposed, with a view to addressing a key financial risk.
Indian Oil's quarterly profit more than doubles on inventory gains
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:21 PM IST
IOC, the country's top refiner, posted a net profit of 49.17 billion rupees ($673.75 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared with 23.39 billion rupees a year earlier.
Funding short-term goals – why you should stay away from debt!
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Should it be absolutely necessary for you to tap into your credit reservoir for meeting short term goals, do not forget to estimate the cost of interest payments and how that would affect your finances.
Bank holidays in February: Banks will remain closed on these 6 additional days
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:18 AM IST
There is no national holiday for banks in February. Banks of different regions will remain closed on different occasions.
Indian shares bounce after five sessions of losses, investors eye Federal budget
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Top private sector lender HDFC Bank rose 1.5% to be the top boost on the Nifty, helping the Nifty Bank index rise 0.9%.
Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The hardship of 2020 inspired the 21-year-old to take part in the campaign to drive up GameStop shares, punishing hedge funds in the process.
Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30pm after the presentation of the Economic Survey.
Many more made-in-India Covid vaccines soon: Modi
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:47 AM IST
- PM also asserted that India’s campaign for self-reliance would strengthen globalism.
Bitcoin’s wild ride accelerates with push back above $33,000
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The wild swings come amid the turmoil seen in stocks such as GameStop Corp. that have become favorites of retail investors.
Maruti Q3 profit jumps 24%, high costs hit margins
By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:24 AM IST
- Revenue rose 13.3% from a year ago to ₹23,457.8 crore, on a 13.2% increase in vehicle sales to 495,897 units.
Bharti Airtel tests 5G service, races ahead of competitors
By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:18 AM IST
- 5G trial gives telco a shot in the arm as it has been struggling to catch up with Jio.
What is Robinhood? Why has it restricted trading in GameStop, Nokia?
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Individual investors are accusing Robinhood of manipulating the market in favour of hedge funds.
Digital technology now core to resilience, business continuity: Satya Nadella
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Speaking at a TiEcon Delhi-NCR event, Nadella said digital technology is also bringing in the next level of productivity gains and driving efficiencies across industries.
