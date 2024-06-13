Sensex hits new peak of 76,810, Nifty settles at record 23,398

Nifty and Sensex ended the session in green at record closing highs after paring partial intraday gains. At close, the Sensex was up 204 points or 0.3 per cent at 76,810 and Nifty was up 76 points at 23,398. About 2,046 shares advanced, 1,370 shares declined, and 83 shares unchanged. In the day, Nifty clocked a fresh high of 23,481 intraday and Sensex gained 0.8 percent to intraday high of 77,145. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

FMCG, energy and banking stocks weighed on the markets as PSU Bank index along with Nifty Bank and Private Bank were also mildly in the red.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Seven of the 13 major sectors logged gains. IT companies, which count U.S. as a key revenue geography, jumped 1.03%.

Financials and realty stocks, which are sensitive to domestic interest rates, climbed 0.29% and 2.24%, respectively.

That was after data showed India's retail inflation eased slightly in May, supporting bets for a rate cut in the last quarter of the year.

Among stocks, Larsen & Toubro gained 2% after its hydrocarbon unit won an order for modifications at the Tapti Daman block, off India's west coast, from ONGC.

Paytm gained 6.35% after saying its ticket-booking services for travel and entertainment would be available on Samsung Wallet in India.