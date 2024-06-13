Aadhaar card update: What is the new deadline for updating Aadhaar card details for free?
Aadhaar is based on biometric and demographic information which can be updated. Here's how to do it online and the last day to do it
Aadhaar card details can be updated now till September 14, 2024 as government extended the deadlines for the same, as per the website of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website. Aadhaar is based on biometric and demographic information which can be updated. In case your Aadhaar card was issued over a decade ago and has never been updated, the UIDAI has recommended submitting Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents for revalidation of the same.
Read more: Why is gold price falling today after US Fed meeting outcome? Explained
How to update Aadhaar card online?
In order to update your Aadhaar card online, follow these steps:
- Visit the UIDAI website
- Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP
- Verify your identity and address details and upload identity and address documents
- Submit your consent.
Read more: ATM cash withdrawals to cost you more? There could be a hike in interchange fees
Using this process you can update biometric information like iris scans, fingerprints and facial photographs as these cannot be updated online. Moreover, the date of birth can only be updated once in the Aadhaar card with a maximum range of plus or minus three years from the recorded date of birth during the time of enrolment. Gender details on the Aadhaar card can also be updated only once.
How to update Aadhaar photo?
Read more: Why liquor prices are rising in Gurugram due to Haryana’s latest excise policy
In case you want to change your Aadhaar card photo, follow these steps:
- Download Aadhaar enrolment form from the UIDAI website
- Fill the form with the required details
- Visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/Aadhaar Sewa Kendra and submit the filled form along with biometric information.
- Here your live photograph will be taken and an acknowledgment slip with the Update Request Number (URN) will be provided.
- Keep the URN safe to track the status of your Aadhaar update.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.