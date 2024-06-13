Aadhaar card update: What is the new deadline for updating Aadhaar card details for free?

Aadhaar card details can be updated now till September 14, 2024 as government extended the deadlines for the same, as per the website of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website. Aadhaar is based on biometric and demographic information which can be updated. In case your Aadhaar card was issued over a decade ago and has never been updated, the UIDAI has recommended submitting Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents for revalidation of the same. In case your Aadhaar card was issued over a decade ago and has never been updated, the UIDAI has recommended submitting Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents for revalidation of the same.

How to update Aadhaar card online?

In order to update your Aadhaar card online, follow these steps:

Visit the UIDAI website Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP Verify your identity and address details and upload identity and address documents Submit your consent.

Using this process you can update biometric information like iris scans, fingerprints and facial photographs as these cannot be updated online. Moreover, the date of birth can only be updated once in the Aadhaar card with a maximum range of plus or minus three years from the recorded date of birth during the time of enrolment. Gender details on the Aadhaar card can also be updated only once.

How to update Aadhaar photo?

In case you want to change your Aadhaar card photo, follow these steps: