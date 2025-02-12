Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market goes red on open as healthcare, real estate, and consumer durables fall

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market went into the red upon open on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, dragged down by mid and small cap healthcare, real estate, and consumer durables stocks. The market had experienced a severe crash in the previous trading session. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market goes red upon open

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 155.24 points or 0.20%, reaching 76,138.36. The broader NSE Nifty opened 37.85 points down or 0.16% in the red, reaching 23,033.95.

All of this comes at a time when US President Donald trump's plan to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports sparked further trade war fears in investors, along with other factors such as the falling rupee, generally weak third quarter financial results among Indian companies, and rising bond yields.

Also Read: Man who threw ₹6,500 crore in Bitcoin plans to buy landfill where he thinks it's buried

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell the most by 2.23%, trading at ₹3,015.85. This was followed by ITC Ltd, which fell 1.77%, trading at ₹411.05, and Zomato Ltd, which fell 1.51%, trading at ₹212.00.

14 of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Also Read: Ex-Microsoft exec recalls best candidate's interview: ‘She worked her network…’

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Metal Midsmall Healthcare Index fell the most by 1.12%, reaching 38,935.60, followed by the Nifty Realty Index, which fell 1.04%, reaching 854.05, and the Nifty Consumer Durables Index, which fell 0.89%, reaching 36,388.25.

The Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index was dragged down by Poly Medicure Ltd (2.76% down), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (2.26% down), and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (2.23% down).

The Nifty Realty Index was dragged down by Prestige estates Projects Ltd (1.91% down), Oberoi Realty Ltd (1.56% down), and DLF Ltd (1.33% down).

The Nifty Consumer Durables Index was dragged down by Amber Enterprises India Ltd (3.01% down), V-Guard Industries Ltd (2.35% down), and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (1.70% down).

Meanwhile, the rupee was at 86.5175 to the dollar, which is an increase of 31 paise or 0.36% in value, according to Bloomberg data. 10-year government bonds also reached ₹100.64, an increase of ₹0.05 or 0.05%.

Also Read: Meta unveils Teen Instagram accounts in India. 10 things you should know

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market crashed towards the end of the previous session on Tuesday, February 12, 2025 led by financial services and mid and small cap healthcare stocks.

The Sensex closed 1,018.20 points or 1.32% in the red, reaching 76,293.60. The Nifty was down by 309.80 points or 1.32% in the red, closing at 23,071.80.

"The Nifty fell for the fifth straight session yesterday, the first time since December 2024," said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “Broader benchmarks underperformed, with nearly 96% of the NSE 500's constituent members ending in the red.”

He added that “prevailing sentiment is undoubtedly weak, but with less than 10% of the stocks in this benchmark under their 100-day averages, we are at a point where the decline is at a very mature stage, and that means the risk of a rebound remains high.”

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finserv Ltd fell the most by 2.70%, closing at ₹1,744.50. This was followed by Tata Steel Ltd, which fell 2.91%, closing at ₹130.10, and Zomato Ltd, which fell 5.24%, closing at ₹215.25.

Only 1 out of the 30 Sensex stocks was in the green. It was Bharti Airtel Ltd which was up 0.19%, reaching ₹1,696. This stock has been in the green continuously for a while now.

All the Nifty Sectoral Indices were in the red.

Among them, the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services Index fell the most by 3.76%, reaching 14,490.45, followed by Nifty Midsmall Healthcare, which fell 3.28%, reaching 39,376.00, and Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank which was down 3.15%, closing at 24,498.05.

Nifty Midsmall Financial Services was dragged down by BSE Ltd (7.58% down), PB Fintech Ltd (6.81% down), and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (5.13% down).

Nifty Midsmall Healthcare was dragged down by Piramal Pharma Ltd (7.79% down), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (6.20% down), and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (5.12% down).

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank was dragged down by BSE Ltd (7.58% down), PB Fintech Ltd (6.81% down), and Power Finance Corporation Ltd (5.41% down).

“Negative sentiment was largely attributed to concerns surrounding US President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on imports, including steel and aluminum, which sparked worries about potential trade conflicts and inflation,” said Rajesh Sinha, Research Analyst, Bonanza.