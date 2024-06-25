Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels
The Nifty went up by 130.8 points to hit a new record high of 23,668.65.
Mumbai, Jun 25 Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels on Tuesday tracking firm trends in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip bank stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 541.25 points to hit a fresh lifetime peak of 77,882.33 during the afternoon trade. The Nifty went up by 130.8 points to hit a new record high of 23,668.65.
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest gainers.
Adani Ports, Power Grid, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower.
Also read : Sensex opens at record high, Nifty above 23,500
US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday.
India recorded a current account surplus of USD 5.7 billion or 0.6 per cent of GDP in the March quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
This is the first time in ten quarters that the crucial metric of the country's external strength has turned into surplus mode.
"A positive news from the market perspective is the current account turning surplus in Q4 FY24. This will take away the pressure on the rupee and pave the way for FII inflows when clarity emerges on the Fed rate cuts," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Also read : Markets tumble in early trade: Sensex down 140 points, Nifty at 23,450
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.06 per cent to USD 85.96 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹653.97 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
The BSE benchmark ended 131.18 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 77,341.08 on Monday. The Nifty went up 36.75 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 23,537.85.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.