Home / Business / Sensex surges 452 points to hit new closing high of 60,737; Nifty at 18,161
business

Sensex surges 452 points to hit new closing high of 60,737; Nifty at 18,161

  • After scaling a record peak of 60,836.63 during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 60,737.05, taking its winning run to the fifth consecutive day.
BSE Sensex(MINT)
BSE Sensex(MINT)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Equity benchmark Sensex soared 453 points to touch a new closing high of 60,737 on Wednesday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets.

After scaling a record peak of 60,836.63 during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 60,737.05, taking its winning run to the fifth consecutive day. Similarly, the Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to 18,161.75. It touched an intra-day record of 18,197.80.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming over 5 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Maruti, HUL, Nestle India, Axis Bank and SBI were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities remained steady and witnessed sharp up-move with benchmark Nifty and Sensex recording fresh all-time highs amid mixed cues from global equities," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Sustained rebound in financials and Reliance Industries supported broader indices. Tata Group stocks were in focus especially Tata Motors after company announced USD 1 billion investment from TPG in Electric Vehicle division valuing EV business strong at USD 9.1 billion.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.54 per cent to USD 82.97 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out