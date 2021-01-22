Sensex tanks 746 points; Nifty ends below 14,375
Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 746 points to close at 48,878.54 on Friday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid a weak trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE index ended 746.22 points or 1.50 per cent lower at 48,878.54.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 218.45 points or 1.5 per cent to 14,371.90.
Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Reliance.
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Bajaj Finserv and Infosys were the gainers.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the negative territory.
Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,614.66 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.80 per cent lower at USD 55.09 per barrel.
- Iran has been subject to tough US sanctions since 2018, when the administration of then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from an international deal that restricted the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear activities. Its crude production was below 2 million barrels a day for most of 2020.
Charting Sensex’ journey: How India’s benchmark index rose from 1,000 to 50,000
- The Sensex has nearly doubled from its lows in March and has risen nearly 50 times in three decades — the benchmark was on 999 on January 1, 1991.
