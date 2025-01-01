Sensex today: Market opens flat on first of New Year; realty and private banks drag

The stock market opened flat on the first day of the New Year on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, after it experienced an early fall and flat close during the previous trading session. A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

At 9:30am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 33.92 points or 0.04%, reaching 78,172.93.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty was down by 5.15 points or 0.02%, reaching 23,639.65.

Which stocks rose the most and fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Asian Paints Ltd rose the most at 0.74%, trading at ₹2,299. This was followed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd which was up 0.56%, trading at ₹1,895 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd which rose 0.45%, trading at ₹3,624.30.

Ultratech Cement Ltd fell the most by 0.64%, trading at ₹11,348.90. This was followed by ICICI Bank Ltd which fell by 0.50%, trading at ₹1,275.60 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd which fell by 0.50%, trading at ₹1,777.45.

Which sectors rose the most and fell the most?

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Realty fell the most by 0.44%, reaching 1,047.70. This was followed by Nifty Private Bank, which was down by 0.27%, reaching 24,712.85, and Nifty Metal which was down 0.25%, reaching 8,627.90.

Nifty Media rose the most by 1.43%, reaching 1,843.80 , followed by Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom which rose 0.30%, reaching 11,126.45, and the Nifty Healthcare Index which rose 0.17%, reaching 14,976.95.

The Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom index in contrast, was down by 1.51% yesterday.

How did stock market perform yesterday?

The stock market fell sharply during the earlier trading hours on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The Sensex closed in the red while the Nifty closed flat.

The Sensex closed at 78,139.01, which was a fall of 109.12 points or 0.14%, while the Nifty closed at 23,644.80, which was a fall of 0.10 points or 0%.