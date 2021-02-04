IND USA
Shell deepens big oil’s disappointment With earnings miss

The company added to the evidence from its peers that much of the industry is still living beyond its means, even after deep cuts to dividends and spending. Oil prices have recovered from last year’s lows -rising to a one-year high this week -- but lockdowns in countries around the world are still depressing fuel sales and refining margins.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Royal Dutch Shell Plc deepened the disappointment of Big Oil’s fourth quarter, reporting net income that fell short of expectations and weak cash flow.

The company added to the evidence from its peers that much of the industry is still living beyond its means, even after deep cuts to dividends and spending. Oil prices have recovered from last year’s lows -- rising to a one-year high this week -- but Covid-19 lockdowns in countries around the world are still depressing fuel sales and refining margins.

The weakness of Shell’s cash flow meant net debt rose from the prior quarter, but the company reiterated its commitment to growing the dividend again, saying its dollar payout for the first quarter will increase by about 4%.

“We are coming out of 2020 with a stronger balance sheet, ready to accelerate our strategy,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben Van Beurden said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s financial figures broke a chain on quarter-on-quarter improvements as the oil industry slowly emerged from the deep slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The trading gains that boosted earnings earlier in 2020 were largely absent.

Shares were little changed at 1,273 pence at 8:03 a.m. in London.

Shell ends the year with a ratio of net debt to equity, or gearing, of 32.2%, which is outside comfort levels. Return on capital employed was just 2.9%, well below the double-digits promised by Van Beurden. And free cash flow of $882 million wasn’t even close to covering the $1.3 billion dividend payout even after sharp reductions in the company’s capital expenditure.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $393 million, down from $2.93 billion a year earlier and $955 million in the preceding three months. That fell short of the average analyst estimate of $655 million. Cash flow from operations was $6.29 billion, down sharply from $10.4 billion in the third quarter.

Net debt rose to $75.4 billion from $73.5 billion at the end of the third quarter. The figure is a key metric for investors because Shell has promised further dividend growth and share buybacks once liabilities fall to $65 billion.

There were positive signs. Shell’s chemicals did better in the fourth quarter, with higher margins showing that the global manufacturing cycle has turned around. The unit’s $381 million in adjusted earnings was higher than the preceding quarter.


business

SBI Q3 net profit falls 7% to 5,196 crore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The bank's asset quality improved substantially as the gross non-performing assets fell to 4.77 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2020 from 6.94 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.
business

Businesses in United States face hard decisions on whether, when to hire

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Small businesses accounted for 47% of employment at U.S. companies, according to the most recent business census, in 2017. When payroll company ADP reported the pandemic forced the loss of 19 million jobs at its business customers in April, more than 10 million of those workers, or 52%, were let go by companies with fewer than 500 workers.
business

Alibaba rallies in credit market as dollar bond deal starts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The Chinese e-commerce giant is marketing a multi-tranche bond offering which is expected to price as early as Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
business

Indian billionaire’s refiner buys first cargo of carbon-offset Oil

Bloomberg, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Reliance said it’s currently evaluating opportunities and partnerships for carbon-neutral oil and the purchase fits with its overall plan to become a net-zero carbon company by 2035
business

Rupee rises 6 paise to 72.90 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.92 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.90 in early deals, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.
business

Indian Regulator Bans Tycoon From Market for a Year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily restrained Future Retail from disposing of the assets after objections from Amazon.
business

Oil extends rally after OPEC+ pledges to keep clearing surplus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Futures in New York traded above $56 a barrel after closing at the highest level in more than a year. OPEC+ ministers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia “stressed the importance of accelerating market re-balancing without delay” amid “uncertain” prospects for oil demand, according to a communique.
business

Toothless inflation threats could mean emerging market debt boom

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:24 AM IST
After the securities narrowing their yield spread over Group-of-Seven debt by 100 basis points since a 2018 peak, a long-term disinflationary backdrop should see that theme persist for many years to come.
business

Sensex drops over 140 points in early trade; Nifty trades above 14,750

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:06 AM IST
IndusInd Bank the top loser in the Sensex pack, fell around 2.50 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HCL Tech.
business

Jubilant FoodWorks’ Q3 profit up 22%

By Suneera Tandon, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Net profit rose to 123.91 crore in the three months ended December 31 from 101.80 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
business

Future Group challenges Delhi High Court order

By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Senior advocate Darius Khambata mentioned the matter urgently and urged it to hear the plea on Wednesday itself. “FRL will be saved from insolvency. The matter is coming up tomorrow otherwise,” Khambata said.
business

Biyani barred for one year on insider trading charges by Sebi

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Biyani, a pioneer of Indian retail, has also been barred from transacting in securities of Future Retail for two years.
business

PF tax ceiling will be applicable to GPF as well: CBDT chairman

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Budget 2021-22 has rationalised tax-free income on provident fund contribution by high income earners by making the exemption on interest income earned on annual contribution to 2.5 lakh applicable to all provident funds, Mody said in an interview.
business

Amazon plans AI-powered cameras in delivery vans to improve safety

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Amazon said the cameras, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide warnings about speeding and distracted driving among other things.
