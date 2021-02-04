Shell deepens big oil’s disappointment With earnings miss

Royal Dutch Shell Plc deepened the disappointment of Big Oil’s fourth quarter, reporting net income that fell short of expectations and weak cash flow.

The company added to the evidence from its peers that much of the industry is still living beyond its means, even after deep cuts to dividends and spending. Oil prices have recovered from last year’s lows -- rising to a one-year high this week -- but Covid-19 lockdowns in countries around the world are still depressing fuel sales and refining margins.

The weakness of Shell’s cash flow meant net debt rose from the prior quarter, but the company reiterated its commitment to growing the dividend again, saying its dollar payout for the first quarter will increase by about 4%.

“We are coming out of 2020 with a stronger balance sheet, ready to accelerate our strategy,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben Van Beurden said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s financial figures broke a chain on quarter-on-quarter improvements as the oil industry slowly emerged from the deep slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The trading gains that boosted earnings earlier in 2020 were largely absent.

Shares were little changed at 1,273 pence at 8:03 a.m. in London.

Shell ends the year with a ratio of net debt to equity, or gearing, of 32.2%, which is outside comfort levels. Return on capital employed was just 2.9%, well below the double-digits promised by Van Beurden. And free cash flow of $882 million wasn’t even close to covering the $1.3 billion dividend payout even after sharp reductions in the company’s capital expenditure.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $393 million, down from $2.93 billion a year earlier and $955 million in the preceding three months. That fell short of the average analyst estimate of $655 million. Cash flow from operations was $6.29 billion, down sharply from $10.4 billion in the third quarter.

Net debt rose to $75.4 billion from $73.5 billion at the end of the third quarter. The figure is a key metric for investors because Shell has promised further dividend growth and share buybacks once liabilities fall to $65 billion.

There were positive signs. Shell’s chemicals did better in the fourth quarter, with higher margins showing that the global manufacturing cycle has turned around. The unit’s $381 million in adjusted earnings was higher than the preceding quarter.



