Some Reliance Jio users to get free Google Gemini Pro access for 18 months — how to claim

Reliance Jio has partnered with Google to offer select 5G users free access to Gemini Pro for 18 months. The plan—priced at ₹35,100—will be available to eligible Jio subscribers aged 18-25 through the MyJio app. The tie-up marks a major move by Reliance Jio and Google to bring advanced AI tools to India’s fast-growing 5G user base. The Jio Gemini plan extends Reliance Jio's value-added services beyond connectivity into high-end AI experiences. (Bloomberg)

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has partnered with Google LLC to offer eligible Jio subscribers 18 months of free access to Google’s premium AI service, Gemini Pro. The initiative is called ‘Google AI Pro – Powered by Jio’.

Under the agreement, users of Jio’s 5G Unlimited plans (prepaid or postpaid) who are 18-25 years old will be eligible to claim this free access. The 18-month window begins once the subscriber claims the benefit through the MyJio app via a “Claim Now” banner. The offer is contingent on the user remaining on an eligible Unlimited 5G plan.

The free bundle reportedly includes Gemini Pro’s AI-powered chat capability, advanced video and image generation tools (such as Nano Banana), and 2 TB cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail and Photos.

Jio Gemini Plan: Strategic Significance For Reliance Jio, this deal extends its value-added services beyond connectivity into high-end AI experiences—a nod to the company’s ambition to become not just a telecom provider but a digital ecosystem player. The tie-up builds upon Jio’s earlier partnerships with Google Cloud and mirrors its “AI for All” thrust in which digital infrastructure meets next-gen applications.

For Google, the collaboration opens up access to India’s massive subscriber base through an established operator. By bundling Gemini Pro free for a defined term, Google can accelerate adoption of its AI stack, deepen user engagement and potentially convert these users into paid subscribers post-promotion.

From a broader market vantage, this move underscores how telecom carriers are increasingly integrating AI services into their offerings—transforming 5G connectivity from “just speed” to “intelligence at your fingertips”.

Jio Gemini Plan: Offer details and Fineprint • Eligibility is restricted to Reliance Jio customers on Unlimited 5G plan, aged 18-25.

• The free access runs for 18 months from activation, after which, standard subscription pricing would presumably apply.

• Existing Gemini Pro paying subscribers with a valid Gmail ID can migrate to this Jio-powered free scheme once their current term ends.

• While the offer appears compelling, it is very much reliant on the user staying on the eligible Jio 5G plan. This acts as both an incentive and a retention lever.

• The value of Gemini Pro is cited as up to ₹35,000 for 18 months.

Jio Gemini plan: What to watch out for • Customer acquisition/retention: For Jio, such an AI-bundle differentiator may help acquire more high-spender or younger users and retain them via the “stickiness” of AI features.

• Competitive pressure: Rival operators in India will likely feel competitive pressure to match with their own bundled AI or cloud service offers. Bharti Airtel has a similar offering with Perplexity AI.

• Monetisation challenge: Post the free 18-month period, both companies will need to convert users into paying customers.

• Regulatory/safety issues: As advanced AI tools reach larger consumer bases, issues such as data privacy, content moderation, and responsible-AI usage may come under regulatory spotlight in India.

On Thursday, Reliance Industries shares fell 1.04% to ₹1488.45 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.70% to 84,404.46 points.