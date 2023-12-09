close_game
close_game
News / Business / Spotify CFO Paul Vogel to leave next year, company says

Spotify CFO Paul Vogel to leave next year, company says

AP |
Dec 09, 2023 12:49 AM IST

Spotify is ‘entering a new phase’ and needs a CFO with a ‘different mix of experiences,’ co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

Spotify's chief financial officer will step down next year, according to the music streaming service, just days after it announced its third round of layoffs for 2023.

FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify’s chief financial officer, Paul Vogel, is leaving next year, the music streaming service said, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, — just days after the company announced its third round of layoffs for 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify’s chief financial officer, Paul Vogel, is leaving next year, the music streaming service said, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, — just days after the company announced its third round of layoffs for 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Also Read: Spotify to sack 1,500 employees during its third layoffs round this year

In a statement announcing CFO Paul Vogel’s departure, CEO Daniel Ek said that the two had “come to the conclusion that Spotify is entering a new phase and needs a CFO with a different mix of experiences.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Spotify said this week that it would be axing 17% of its global workforce, citing the need to slash costs and become profitable. About 1,500 people will lose their jobs, a spokesperson confirmed.

Shortly after the layoffs were announced Monday, Spotify’s stock jumped about 8%. On Tuesday, Vogel moved to sell more than $9.3 million worth of shares, according to securities filings.

Two other senior executives also cashed in over $1.6 million in shares, The Guardian reported.

The Associated Press reached out to Spotify for further comment on Friday.

Vogel will leave Spotify on March 31. Ben Kung, who currently serves as vice president of financial planning and analysis, “will take on expanded responsibilities” in the interim as Spotify searches for a successor externally, the company said in a blog post.

Stockholm-based Spotify posted a net loss of 462 million euros (about $500 million) for the nine months to September. The company announced in January that it was axing 6% of total staff. In June, it cut staff by another 2%, or about 200 workers, mainly in its podcast division.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out