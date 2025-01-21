Stock market crash: Sensex tumbles 650 points, Nifty down 150

Stock market crash: The stock market tumbled down into the red during the early trading hours of Tuesday, January 21. At 10:40am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 648.90 points or 0.84%, reaching 76,424.54. Stock market crash: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty was down by 149.15 points or 0.64%, reaching 23,195.60.

The market had however, opened on an optimistic note into the green.

Which stocks fell and rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd fell the most by a huge 10.98%, trading at ₹214.50. This was followed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone which fell 1.96%, trading at ₹1,126.55, and Reliance Industries ltd which fell 1.71%, trading at ₹1,282.65.

Zomato had just released its third quarter financial results for the financial year 2024-25 yesterday. It reported a 57% fall in net profit despite its revenues rising 64%, due to mounting expenses.

Only 3 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Those were UltraTech Cement Ltd which rose 0.84%, trading at ₹10713.90, ITC Ltd which was up 0.51%, trading at ₹440.00, and HCL Technologies Ltd which was up 0.50%, trading at ₹1,804.80.

Which sectors fell the most?

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Consumer Durables fell the most by 3.38%, reaching 38,384.40. This was followed by Nifty Realty which fell 2.67%, reaching 920.10, and Nifty Midsmall Financial Services which fell by 2.05%, reaching 15,292.30.