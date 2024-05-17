 Stock Market holiday: BSE, NSE are open tomorrow. What is Saturday special session on May 18 - Hindustan Times
Stock Market holiday: BSE, NSE are open tomorrow. What is Saturday special session on May 18

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Stock Market holiday: The special live trading session will take place in two parts- first session from 9:15am to 10:00am and second from 11:30am to 12:30 pm.

Stock Market session May 18: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be open for a special live trading session on May 18 as it tests readiness and resilience. During the session, there will be an intra-day switch from the Primary site to the Disaster Recovery site across equity and equity derivative segments. The special live trading session will take place in two parts- first session from 9:15am to 10:00am and second from 11:30am to 12:30 pm.

Stock Market holiday: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said, “Trading members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with the intraday switchover from Primary Site (PR) to Disaster Recovery Site (DR) on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Equity and Equity Derivatives Segments.”

This session on BSE and NSE aims to assess participants' readiness to manage significant disruptions or failures at the primary site, the BSE explained.

The BSE notice added, “All securities (including those on which derivative products are available) will have a maximum price band of 5%. Securities already in 2% or lower price band shall continue to be available in the respective bands."

The notice continued, "The price band for equity segment and futures contracts which will be applicable at the start of the day at PR site, shall be applicable at DR site too. Accordingly, the same shall be the reference price range for a pre-open session in the equity segment at the DR site.”

News / Business / Stock Market holiday: BSE, NSE are open tomorrow. What is Saturday special session on May 18

