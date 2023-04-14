Stock market holiday: No trading at BSE & NSE on Ambedkar Jayanti

Here's an important news for those confused whether the stock market is open today or not. The trading at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on April 14, 2023 due to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti.



As per the list of share market holidays available on the Bombay Stock Exchange website, no trading activity in the equity segment, equity derivative segment and the SLB segment will take place today due to Ambedkar Jayanti.



Besides this, trading will be closed at the commodity derivatives segment and electronic gold receipts segment during the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm. But trading at the MCX and NCDEX will take place in the evening session.



Besides Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti, trading at BSE and NSE was shut on April 4 (Mahavir Jayanti) and April 7 (Good Friday). As a result, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti is the last stock market holiday in this month.



Earlier this year, stock markets were also shut on January 26 (Republic Day), March 7 (Holi) and March 30 (Ram Navami).



The stock markets will be shut on May 1 (Maharashtra Day), June 28 (Bakri Eid), August 15 (Independence Day), September 19 (Ganesh Chaturthi), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), October 24 (Dussehra), November 14 (Diwali Balipratipada), November 27 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).



A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (File image)(REUTERS)