Home / Business / Stock market holidays: No trading at BSE, NSE today

Stock market holidays: No trading at BSE, NSE today

business
Published on Oct 26, 2022 09:28 AM IST

There was no trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on Dussehra (October 5) and Diwali (October 24).

The stock markets were closed on Dussehra and Diwali this October.
The stock markets were closed on Dussehra and Diwali this October.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

There will be no trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange today due to Diwali Balipratipada. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, the trading at equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment at both the exchanges is closed today i.e October 26, 2022.

As per the list of holidays on the BSE website, this is the third and last holiday in the month of October. On Monday, there was no trading at the BSE and NSE due to Diwali. But the markets were open for an hour from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm for the Muhurat trading. The Sensex had extended its gains to the seventh straight session, rising 524.51 points to close at 59,831.66.

The first stock market holiday in the month of October fell on Dussehra, i.e October 5, 2022.

The NSE Nifty advanced 154.45 points, or 0.88 per cent, to finish at 17,730.75. The Muhurat trading session takes place every year on Diwali evening to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year Vikram Samvat.

The last stock market holiday this year will be on Guru Nanak Jayanti, which falls on November 8. According to the BSE website, there will be no trading at the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment on stock market holidays.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark failed to hold on the early gains and dipped by 287.70 points to end at 59,543.96. The Nifty fell by 74.40 points to end the day at 17,656.35.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
stock markets bombay stock exchange national stock exchange sensex + 2 more
stock markets bombay stock exchange national stock exchange sensex + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out