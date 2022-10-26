Stock market holidays: No trading at BSE, NSE today

There will be no trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange today due to Diwali Balipratipada. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, the trading at equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment at both the exchanges is closed today i.e October 26, 2022.



As per the list of holidays on the BSE website, this is the third and last holiday in the month of October. On Monday, there was no trading at the BSE and NSE due to Diwali. But the markets were open for an hour from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm for the Muhurat trading. The Sensex had extended its gains to the seventh straight session, rising 524.51 points to close at 59,831.66.



The first stock market holiday in the month of October fell on Dussehra, i.e October 5, 2022.



The NSE Nifty advanced 154.45 points, or 0.88 per cent, to finish at 17,730.75. The Muhurat trading session takes place every year on Diwali evening to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year Vikram Samvat.



The last stock market holiday this year will be on Guru Nanak Jayanti, which falls on November 8. According to the BSE website, there will be no trading at the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment on stock market holidays.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark failed to hold on the early gains and dipped by 287.70 points to end at 59,543.96. The Nifty fell by 74.40 points to end the day at 17,656.35.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON