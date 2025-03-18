Stock market opening: Sensex, Nifty open in green; media, real estate, financial services rise

The stock market opened in the green for the second consecutive time this week as the trading session began on Tuesday, March 18, with media, real estate, and financial services stocks rising the most. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 330.49 points or 0.45 per cent, reaching 74,500.44. The broader NSE Nifty opened 99.20 points up or 0.44 per cent in the green, reaching 22,607.95.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank rose the most upon open by 1.55 percent, trading at ₹687.45. This was followed by Bajaj Finserv, which was up 1.50 percent, trading at ₹1,899.85, and Axis Bank, which was up by 1.07 percent, trading at ₹1045.

IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the stocks which rose the most during yesterday's open as well. IndusInd Bank was up by 4.87 percent, trading at ₹704.80, while Bajaj Finserv was up 1.73 percent, trading at ₹1,838.20.

Maruti Suzuki India was the only Sensex stock in the red. It was down 0.06%, trading at ₹11,550.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index rose the most by 0.91 percent, reaching 1,441.55. This was followed by Nifty Realty, which was up 0.87 percent, reaching 804.05, and Nifty Financial Services, which was up 0.68 percent, reaching 23,689.05.

The Nifty Media Index had risen the third most during yesterday's open by 0.43 percent, reaching 1,444.05.

How did the stock market close during the previous session?

The stock market closed in the green after the previous trading session ended on Monday, March 17, 2025. The market was in the green for most of the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 341.04 points or 0.46 percent in the green, reaching 74,169.95. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 111.55 points or by 0.5 percent in the green, reaching 22,508.75.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said that “index formed a bullish Marubozu candlestick, indicating strong buying momentum throughout the session.”

“Additionally, the shift in option data reflects bullish sentiment,” he said. “As long as the index holds above 22,300, it is expected to trend higher.”

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finserv rose the most by 3.59 percent, closing at ₹1,871.85. This was followed by Axis Bank, which was up 2.36 percent, closing at ₹1,033.95, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which was up 2.30 percent, closing at ₹2,704.10.

Only 10 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index rose the most by 1.58 percent, reaching 24,648.65. This was followed by Nifty Pharma, which was up 1.56 percent, reaching 20,703.95, and the Nifty Healthcare Index, which was up 1.51 percent, reaching 13,273.35.

In the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank index, Indian Energy Exchange rose the most (5.82% up), followed by Muthoot Finance (4.45% up), and SBI Life Insurance Company (3.89% up).

In both the Nifty Pharma and Healthcare Indices, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose the most (3.93% up), followed by Granules India (3.69% up), and Biocon (3.23% up).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading ₹4,488.45 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, buying a difference of ₹6,000.60 crore.