Stock market up today: Investors earn 2.8 lakh crore as Sensex jumps, Nifty at record high

Gains in banks, financial, IT and metal stocks pushed Sensex 500 points higher today as Nifty reached an all-time high. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit a day high of 76,968 while NSE Nifty index hit an all-time peak of 23,420. BSE market capitalisation generated in the domestic bourses is around ₹2.8 lakh crore today. Active stocks included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance which lifted the indices higher. Here are top updates on stock market today:

