Stock market up today: Investors earn ₹2.8 lakh crore as Sensex jumps, Nifty at record high
Investor wealth rose ₹2.88 lakh crore to ₹429.83 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of ₹426.94 lakh crore in the previous session.
Gains in banks, financial, IT and metal stocks pushed Sensex 500 points higher today as Nifty reached an all-time high. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit a day high of 76,968 while NSE Nifty index hit an all-time peak of 23,420. BSE market capitalisation generated in the domestic bourses is around ₹2.8 lakh crore today. Active stocks included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance which lifted the indices higher. Here are top updates on stock market today:
- As many as 187 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today which included AAVAS Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Ashok Leyland, BASF India, Bharat Forge, Airtel, CIE India, Dixon and Finolex Cables.
- 14 stocks touched their respective 52-week lows today.
- Privi Speciality Chemicals, Trident, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), MMTC, Tanla Platforms, Network18, Linde India, Praj Industries and Nesco gained as much as 8.46 per cent today.
- In Sensex, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, L&T, Airtel, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Axis Bank. HDFC, ICICI and Reliance contributed to 273-point jump.
- Nifty Bank rose 0.98 per cent, Nifty Financial Services was up 1.05 per cent, Nifty IT gained 0.66 per cent and Nifty Metal was up 0.78 per cent.
