 Nifty hits fresh all-time high, Sensex surges 500 points
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nifty hits fresh all-time high, Sensex surges 500 points

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2024 10:11 AM IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 252.62 points to 76,709.21 in early trade and NSE Nifty went up by 82.25 points to 23,347.10.

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade today amid buying in market blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 252.62 points to 76,709.21 in early trade and NSE Nifty went up by 82.25 points to 23,347.10.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Among 30 Sensex companies, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the major gainers. Titan, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Expert view on stock market today

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The 32 per cent decline in India VIX during the last 5 days indicates that the days of heightened volatility are over and the market has entered a consolidation phase. From now on the focus will be on fundamentals and news flows.”

What about Asian markets?

In Asian markets, Seoul traded in the positive territory while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday ahead of US inflation numbers and the Fed policy outcome that will influence the direction of the global equity market. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.42 per cent to USD 82.26 a barrel.

Stock market on Tuesday

The BSE benchmark declined 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 76,456.59 on Tuesday while Nifty ended marginally up by 5.65 points or 0.02 per cent at 23,264.85.

Nifty hits fresh all-time high, Sensex surges 500 points
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
