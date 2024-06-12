This skill can ‘make a major difference’ in your income, as per Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett shared how he took a public speaking course worth $ 100 that changed his life.
Warren Buffett- Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO- thinks that all young professionals today must invest in one skill that can make them stand out and also help in increasing their earning. Billionaire and American investor said that this skill is communication. In an interview, he said that developing communication skills is “a modest improvement that can make a major difference in your future earning power, as well as in many other aspects of your life.”
Read more: Warren Buffett reveals the mystery company he’s invested billions in: What we know
The Berkshire Hathaway chairperson shared how he took a public speaking course worth $ 100 that changed his life. He said, “Up until about the age of 20... just the thought of [public speaking] made me physically ill. I selected courses in college where I didn’t have to stand up in front of the clas ... If I somehow did, I could hardly say my own name.”
Read more: Bill Gates shared this Warren Buffett that he should have ‘learned a lot sooner’
After graduating from Columbia Business School, Warren Buffett moved back to his hometown in Ohama where he saw an ad for a $100 public speaking course. At the time, he thought that spending the money in a course would make him accountable and also force him to get over his fear of public speaking.
Warren Buffett went on to complete the course after which he sought out a teaching job at the University of Omaha to ensure his skills stayed sharp.
Read more: Public speaking used to make Warren Buffett ‘physically ill’. Then this happened
He said, “I knew if I did not speak in front of people quickly, I would lapse back to where I’d started... I just kept doing it... The impact that the class had on my life was huge."
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.