This skill can ‘make a major difference’ in your income, as per Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett- Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO- thinks that all young professionals today must invest in one skill that can make them stand out and also help in increasing their earning. Billionaire and American investor said that this skill is communication. In an interview, he said that developing communication skills is “a modest improvement that can make a major difference in your future earning power, as well as in many other aspects of your life.” Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview.(AP)

The Berkshire Hathaway chairperson shared how he took a public speaking course worth $ 100 that changed his life. He said, “Up until about the age of 20... just the thought of [public speaking] made me physically ill. I selected courses in college where I didn’t have to stand up in front of the clas ... If I somehow did, I could hardly say my own name.”

After graduating from Columbia Business School, Warren Buffett moved back to his hometown in Ohama where he saw an ad for a $100 public speaking course. At the time, he thought that spending the money in a course would make him accountable and also force him to get over his fear of public speaking.

Warren Buffett went on to complete the course after which he sought out a teaching job at the University of Omaha to ensure his skills stayed sharp.

He said, “I knew if I did not speak in front of people quickly, I would lapse back to where I’d started... I just kept doing it... The impact that the class had on my life was huge."