What you need to know before the stock market opens today: 10 points
Jan 29, 2024 08:18 AM IST
Stock Market today: Here are top updates on the stock market before it opens today
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note today amid upbeat global cues as the country awaits the interim budget which will be presented on February 1.
Here are top updates on the stock market before it opens today:
- Markets were closed on Friday- January 26th- on account of Republic Day.
- On Thursday- January 25th- the BSE Sensex fell 359.64 points to close at 70,700.67 while the NSE Nifty declined 0.47 per cent to 21,352.60 influenced by disappointing results from Tech Mahindra. Some noteworthy stocks hit a 52-week high on the NSE. These included Malu Paper Mills (19.98%), Oswal Agro Mills (19.97%), Balkrishna Paper Mills (19.95%), Urja Global (19.95%), and Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals (19.94%).
- For today, the stock market remains under pressure due to the continuous selling by foreign portfolio investors.
- Mixed corporate results may also impact the market.
- The dollar remained on a steady footing ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The dollar index inched 0.01% higher to 103.55 and is set for a 2% gain in January. The US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting is scheduled for January 31.
- Hong Kong stocks rose at the open as China unveiled fresh measures to support the markets. The Hang Seng Index added 0.59 per cent, or 94.02 points, to 16,046.25.
- Crude oil jumped on heightened tensions in the Middle East. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude rose more than 1% to their highest since November in intraday trading after a drone attack on US base in Jordan killed three American troops which Washington blamed on Iran-backed militants .
- Stocks in Asia gained as shares rose at the open in Japan while Stocks in South Korea also advanced.
- Futures contracts for US stocks slipped as investors weighed risks from the Middle East conflicts.
- This week five big tech companies with a combined market value of more than $10 trillion will report earnings: Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Apple.
