Stuffcool’s latest Gan chargers prove design and utility matter as much as watts

It is indeed very clear that Indian tech company Stuffcool is not only keeping up with charging accessory trends, but is delivering its take on those with quite a swagger. The latest addition, the Nomad Pro is the brand’s latest and certainly its most advanced charger. It is still very rare for charging hubs to also have a built-in display, and the Nomad Pro does. There is a relevance for global travellers too, since the charger has built-in US plug points, and there’s the option of interchangeable India, EU and UK plugs. For regular travellers who prefer to travel light, simplifying the tech kit helps — you don’t need to carry extra adapters or converter plugs. This140-watt charger (the Nomad Pro is priced at ₹6,499) is based on the newer GaN, or Gallium Nitride technology. (Official photos)

The unique aspect of the Stuffcool Nomad Pro is its compact, smart display that can be used to visually display charging wattage or speed, time of use, power being delivered per port and the connected device status. For switching between us, tap the touch key on the top surface of the charger, as it is plugged in. There is also a very likeable animation which indicates when the Nomad Pro is switching into a low power mode when no device is connected.

Every company that makes fast chargers, is looking at ways to improve the design, make them compact, and add to the versatility. Port placement is one way of doing it. But no one, till Stuffcool came along, thought of adding a long power cord to a compact charging station. The brilliance of Stuffcool’s So Far (priced at ₹2,899) is reliant on the 1.5 meter long cable that makes this charger into an extension board of sorts, but instead of sockets, USB ports instead. There is one USB-A port and two USB-C ports within this unique, circular design. Pulling it from behind a desk, a bedside table or from a socket behind a piece of furniture, is easy. The aluminium design looks good and feels well built, while the slightly matte-esque finish means dust and any signs of rough usage don’t show easily.

This GaN charger tops out at 65-watt charging speeds, which means that when nothing else is required to share the power output, the So Far can power a MacBook Pro as well. For most, the ability to charge up to three devices at the same time, will be key. For the latest generation Apple iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy S25 flagship portfolio and even the latest Google Pixel line-up, simultaneous charging will draw close to the maximum speeds that can be received. Mind you, the USB-A port is limited to 18-watts, while either USB-C can reach up to 65-watt charge speeds. If you’re using the two C ports at the same time, you’ll be sharing in the ratio of 45-watts on C1 and 20-watts on C2 — for convenience, ports on the So Far are marked.

Stuffcool Charge T has a design which is hinted at in the name, because in reality, this is more an inverted “T” shape. In a time when we are using multi-plug accessories on most wall sockets near our workstations or the bedside table, this is a more modern take delivering on the relevance of the moment. The Charge T (the price for this is ₹1,399) is a mini universal multiple which has dual sockets with global plug pin support, alongside two USB-A ports and a USB-C port. There are many similarly designed unbranded accessories listed on various shopping platforms, but the key difference with Stuffcool’s effort is the three pin plug, which adds earthing alongside the live and neutral pins.

While the sockets should be handy for faster chargers for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and even accessories such as printers or lighting, the USB ports on the Charge T top out at 20-watts. Good enough for the latest generation Apple iPhones, for instance, and more than handy to simultaneously charge your smartphone as well as true wireless headphones. The fact that a total of five devices can be powered to different degrees, is very convenient. Much like Stuffcool’s widening line of very capable fast chargers for your gadget portfolio, this is also underlined by the GaN technology — key advantages are it allows for a smaller design, there’s much less heat generation and the resulting efficiency as well as consistency of charge speeds is much higher.