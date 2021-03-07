Suitors make a beeline for 26% stake in BEML
- Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd may also submit expressions of interest for the government’s stake in BEML, the people said on condition of anonymity.
At least six companies, including Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd, are looking to buy a 26% stake in state-run defence equipment maker BEML Ltd, two people aware of the developments said.
Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd may also submit expressions of interest for the government’s stake in BEML, the people said on condition of anonymity.
Companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Ashok Leyland are looking to seek control of BEML as part of their strategy to grow their defence manufacturing businesses and cut dependence on the core commercial vehicle business, which is cyclical in nature.
“For auto companies, BEML is a major competitor in the tenders and would eventually win a lot of them since it’s state controlled. Hence, it makes sense for these companies to acquire the heavy-vehicle manufacturing company,” said a senior executive from one of the firms cited above, requesting anonymity.
The government, which owns 54% in BEML, invited expressions of interest for the stake sale in the defence equipment maker, along with the transfer of management control, on January 4. The department of investment and public asset (Dipam) initially set March 1 as the deadline for submission of interest but later extended it to March 22.
SBI Capital Markets Ltd is advising the government on the sale process. “After the EoIs (expressions of interest have been received, SBI Capital Markets will intimate the shortlisted bidders of the next stage,” said one of the people cited above.
BEML manufactures products such as the Prithvi missile launcher, army transportation vehicles, and railway and metro coaches. The company operates in three major business segments—mining and construction, defence and aerospace, and rail and metro. It has nine manufacturing units in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields, Mysuru, Palakkad and Chikkamagaluru.
Spokespeople for SBI Capital Markets, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd declined to comment.
A spokesperson for Megha Engineering confirmed the company’s interest in BEML but declined to elaborate.
Queries emailed to the spokespeople for the finance ministry, Dipam and Tata Motors on Friday afternoon and Bharat Forge on Saturday morning remained unanswered till the time of publishing this story.
Presenting the Union budget for the year starting April 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced details of a new central public sector enterprise (CPSE) policy, paving the way for the privatization of non-strategic state-owned companies.
Sitharaman has said that the government aims to keep the “bare minimum” CPSEs in four strategic sectors and privatize the rest or close down unviable ones. The sectors are atomic energy, space and defence; transport and telecommunications; power, petroleum, coal and other minerals; banking, insurance and financial services.
The stake sales in BEML will help bolster the government’s efforts to raise funds via asset sales for the next fiscal year. The government hopes to generate ₹1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment receipts in the coming fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Birla Sun Life plans to raise ₹5,000 crore via share sale
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management has started talks with potential merchant bankers for the IPO, which is likely to be launched in the June quarter, said the people cited above.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ola aspires to pull off a Tesla, but affordably
- The Bengaluru-based firm plans to start production as early as in June. That’s audacious, given that the land—260 acres for the plant and 240 acres for two supplier parks—is still in excavation mode.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zostel claims victory in legal row with OYO
- The term sheet executed between the two parties in 2015, promised ZO Rooms’ shareholders 7% of Oyo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suitors make a beeline for 26% stake in BEML
- Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd may also submit expressions of interest for the government’s stake in BEML, the people said on condition of anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biz confidence at India Inc soars to 10-year high
- The survey captures the mood of the industry for the two quarters ending June 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Junk your old car, get 5% rebate from automakers on new purchase: Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices down over 20% from highs. Should you invest?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI: India Inc's overseas direct investment falls by 31% to USD 1.85 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ surprise sees oil soar past Gulf’s budget-balancing Levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to check PF balance without Universal Account Number
- For checking EPF balance without UAN number, users will need to log into their account through the EPF homepage at epfindia.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On cryptocurrency, Anurag Thakur says ‘innovation welcomed, must evaluate ideas’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opted for continuity in deciding tax devolution to states: FC chairman N K Singh
- The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From ITR to PAN-Aadhaar linking: Tax-related tasks to complete before March 31
- Here’s a list of some of the tasks which need to be performed by taxpayers before March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AirAsia CEO says company may launch flying-taxi business in 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox