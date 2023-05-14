Home / Business / Suniel Shetty's food delivery app to high air fares: All in business this week

Suniel Shetty's food delivery app to high air fares: All in business this week

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2023 02:14 PM IST

Check out all that happened in the business world this week.

In the wake of the Go First airline crisis, Spicejet said in a statement that it has no plans whatsoever to file for insolvency. The airline said it is firmly focused on its business and remains in active talks with investors to raise funds.

Suniel Shetty launches food delivery app. Air fare gets expensive.(File)
Suniel Shetty launches food delivery app. Air fare gets expensive.(File)

In other business news, a study by an online job search portal found that there has been a significant jump in the job opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) roles in India. Over 158% surge on the platform in job postings related to this field has been recorded in India in last five years.

You would also want to know how your air travel for the summer vacations is going to be expensive. Passengers may need to shell out between 10-50% more in ticket fares as compared with last year.

This and more in our weekly wrap of the top business stories that made headlines:

Retail inflation at 18-month low of 4.7%

India’s retail inflation slid to an 18-month low of 4.7% in April, compared to 5.66% in March, official data on Friday showed, bringing relief to consumers and the government alike. Read more

Suniel Shetty launches food delivery app Waayu: How will it be compared to Zomato, Swiggy

Actor Suniel Shetty has been roped in as a brand ambassador and investor in a new venture, ‘Waayu’, a food delivery app, which aims to provide customers with affordable and timely food, hotels and restaurants in Mumbai. Read more

Geared up for expansion in operations, no question of filing insolvency, says SpiceJet amid Go First crisis

SpiceJet has initiated the process of reviving its grounded fleet with the USD 50 million funds received by the airline from the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and internal cash accruals. Read more

Indians' demand for AI-related roles rises, over 150% surge in job posts: Study

The advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has opened pathways to a number of employment opportunities in the market and, if the study by job search portal Indeed is considered, over 158% surge on the platform in job postings related to this field has been recorded in India in last five years. Read more

Flights for summer vacations to become expensive

People wanting to fly out over the summer vacations may need to shell out between 10% to 50% more in ticket prices compared to last year, travel industry experts have said, citing the collapse of budget carrier Go First, which has shrunk the availability of bookings. Read more

Air India extends voluntary retirement scheme deadline for staff. Check new date

Tata-owned Air India on Monday announced an extension of the last date for employees to apply for Voluntary Retirement Scheme(VRS). The new deadline is May 31, as per a notification by a senior official of the airline. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
artificial intelligence suniel shetty retail inflation spicejet flights + 3 more
artificial intelligence suniel shetty retail inflation spicejet flights + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out