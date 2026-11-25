Car buyers in India are set to face another round of price increases as major automobile manufacturers announce revised prices, citing rising input costs. Following Maruti Suzuki’s price hike on November 22, Tata Motors and Hyundai will increase prices from December 1, while Audi India will raise prices from January 1, 2027. Audi India has announced a price increase of up to 2% in the ex-showroom prices of its models from January 1, 2027. (X/@AudiIN) more

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) will raise prices across its entire portfolio of cars and SUVs, including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), by an average of 0.5% from December 1. The extent of the increase will vary across models and variants.

“While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this increase. The extent of price revision will vary across models and variants, ensuring that every vehicle continues to deliver meaningful value to customers,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Hyundai Motor India will also revise prices of select models and trims from December 1, with the increase capped at ₹8,000. “While the Company has consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimisation measures, it has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers,” the company noted.

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Audi India has announced a price increase of up to 2% in the ex-showroom prices of its models from January 1, 2027. The German luxury automobile manufacturer said the revision was necessary to offset rising input costs.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director of Audi India, said, “In response to rising input costs, we will be implementing a price revision of up to 2%. This adjustment is essential to maintaining the long-term sustainability of our business. We have kept this revision as measured as possible and our focus remains on giving customers an ownership experience that solidifies their trust in the brand.”

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, increased prices of select models by an estimated 0.31% on a volume-weighted average basis from November 22. The company cited sustained cost pressures, saying it would pass on a portion of the increase to customers while attempting to minimise the impact.

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“Despite sustained cost-reduction efforts, prevailing cost pressures necessitate passing on a portion of the increase to the market, while minimising the impact on customers,” the company said.

All three manufacturers made these announcements as they grapple with rising costs of materials such as steel, copper and rubber. As cited by The Times of India, Tata CFO Dhiman Gupta said earlier price increases and cost cuts had offset roughly 40% of the rise in commodity prices in the first half of the financial year, with Tata absorbing the rest.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)