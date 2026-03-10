Tata Motors PV eyes return to EV dominance with Punch EV even as CAFE-III looms

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. is betting that a refreshed, budget-friendly version of its Punch EV will be the catalyst that it needs to recapture a majority of India's fast-growing but fiercely contested electric vehicle market—a share it has watched erode as new rivals drove in. (From left) TMEV Chief Product Officer Anand Kulkarni, TMEV Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa, Tata Motors PV CEO Shailesh Chandra and TMEV Chief Strategy Officer Balaje Rajan at the launch of the new Punch EV in Mumbai. (Handout) But Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer at Tata Motors Electric Mobility Ltd., says the company's ambitions extend well beyond defending existing turf. The new Punch EV, he argues, is designed to unlock a segment that's skips the EV segment—the first-time car buyer. “Punch EV always used to attract a good amount of first-time car buyers—not just first-time EV buyers. But with the new Punch EV, the enhancements that we have done, we want to attract even more,” Srivatsa had told HT Business in an exclusive interview ahead of the model's commercial launch. “We want the Punch EV to become the ideal choice for the first-time car buyer.” He declined to offer forward guidance on sales target for the Punch EV in the ongoing calendar year or upcoming fiscal, citing company policy. Still, the strategic pivot is significant. Tata Motors PV once commanded well over 70% of India's electric-car market. That share has slipped below 50% as the likes of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and JSW MG Motor Pvt. Ltd. muscled in, even as largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. waits in the wings. Yet, Srivatsa frames the retreat as a structural feature of market evolution—and insists Tata Motors is playing a longer game.

Tata Motors is playing a longer game, as far as EV adoption in India is concerned, TMEV Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa says. (HT)

India's total electric-car market is running at roughly 200,000 units annually—a fraction of total industry volume at nearly 4.5 million. Srivatsa's argument is that mainstream EV adoption will only happen when an entry-level buyer choosing between a ₹10-12 lakh petrol or CNG car sees an EV as genuinely credible. Until now, they haven't. The new Punch EV targets that inflection point precisely. Tata Motors PV is positioning it against the Punch AMT CNG—arguing that customers drawn to alternative fuels and automatic transmissions are natural EV converts. On that basis, Srivatsa claims near price parity has been achieved at entry trim level—a feat that had eluded the company at lower price points until now.

Tata Motors PV's monthly EV sales softened through August-October amid GST rate cuts for ICE cars. (HT)