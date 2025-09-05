Tesla delivers its 1st Model Y in Mumbai. See who the customer is

Mumbai's 'Tesla Experience Centre' delivered its first Model Y car on Thursday to Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, after purchasing the car, that bringing Tesla home is "a new milestone towards green mobility".(X/@PratapSarnaik)

The 'Tesla Experience Centre' at the Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, the first in India, was inaugurated on July 15. A similar centre was also opened in Delhi's Aerocity on August 11.

A video posted by news agency ANI on its X handle showed Sarnaik at the experience centre, receiving his brand new Tesla Model Y car.

WATCH:

The transport minister later took to X and said, "A new milestone towards green mobility - proud to welcome Tesla home!"

The electric vehicle (EV) giant priced the midsize SUV, the Tesla Model Y, from nearly ₹60 lakhs.

At present, the Model Y is the only model available in India, and it is being offered in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at ₹60 lakhs, and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, valued at ₹68 lakhs.

However, it is not yet clear whether minister Sarnaik has purchased the regular RWD model or the long-range RWD model.

Customers can reportedly also opt for the Elon Musk-owned company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) package, which adds an additional cost of ₹6 lakhs to the base prices.

The first Tesla Superchargers in India also went live at BKC on August 4.

All about Model Y

The Tesla Model Y car comes in six colours, of which only the Stealth Grey one is offered at no additional charge. The other colours, which include Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue, come at an extra cost.

Interior options have white and black themes, with the EV featuring a five-seat configuration.

ALSO READ | Tesla India debut underwhelms with just 600 bookings against 2,500 sales target

The Rear-Wheel Drive has a 500 km range and a top speed of 201 km/hour. It achieves 0-100 km/h in a quick 5.9 seconds. Its supercharging ability provides up to 238 kilometres of range within 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the long-range RWD has a 622 km range, with the same top speed as the regular model. It achieves 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. The long-range model also has a supercharging capability, providing up to 267 kilometres of range within the same 15-minute timeframe.

The Model Y car's first row seating has a power recline, heat and ventilation facility, while the second row has power two-way folding and heat.

The vehicle has nine speakers and a 15.4-inch touchscreen display in the front row and an eight-inch touchscreen display in the second row. It also has a second-generation suspension noise reduction hardware.

The Model Y has footwell and door pocket lighting, wrap-around ambient lighting, along with aluminium detailing and premium textiles.

This Tesla model features laminated safety glass on the roof and cabin windows, and has tinted safety glass with metallic infrared reflective coating across the cross.

The car also has eight exterior cameras, including a new front-facing camera. It has second-generation hardware and hands-free power open on approach on its trunk.

The Tesla Model Y car has automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot collision warning and lane departure avoidance features as part of its active safety policy.

Customers can also record their memorable and key moments or events while driving with the help of a dashcam and Sentry mode.

People can book their Tesla Model Y through the EV giant's official India website or at the Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram showrooms. However, registrations and deliveries are only available in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Gurugram.

Though registration and booking options are open, Tesla had earlier said that its deliveries in India would begin in the third quarter of 2025. However, details on its India portal showed delivery estimation from the fourth quarter of the year.