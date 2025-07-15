Tesla's enters India market with Model Y cars starting at 60 lakh | 5 facts

Tesla Inc. officially entered India with the opening of its first showroom in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Tuesday, thus marking its entry in the world's third largest automotive market. During the launch, the showroom had two model Ys on display.(Hindustan Times)

The company's experience center in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai was inaugurated by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

At the launch, Fadnavis said that the state government wants to see research and development and manufacturing in India. “I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage,” the Maharashtra CM said, according to PTI.

The Elon Musk owned company's entry in India comes at a pivotal time for both the country and the global EV giant. India's electric vehicle market is at a nascent stage, making up only over 2 per cent of the total car sales last year.

Meanwhile, Tesla's sales have seen a plunge between April and June this year, majorly over Elon Musk's political venture.

Five facts about Tesla's showroom and the new Model Y

📌 Tesla in India will start its sales with the Model Y cars, worth $70,000. During the launch, the showroom had two model Ys on display. According to Tesla's website, the rear-wheel drive variant has a starting price of ₹59,89,000. The longer variant starts at ₹67,89,000.

📌The showroom at Maker Maxity Commercial Complex is a 4000-square-foot-space, which has the Tesla logo displayed in black against a white wall.

📌 Tesla's prices in India are about a third more than the United States without a federal tax credit, Bloomberg reported. This is due to the 70 per cent to 110 per cent tariffs imposed on imported cars.

📌 The EV maker will likely compete with luxury car makers like BMW and Mercedes Benz Group rather than budget players like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, etc. However, it can bring progress to India's EV market and “drive innovation”, Associated Press quoted an associate director with S&P Global Mobility as saying.

📌Tesla's second showroom is expected to open in Delhi in July, with the firm already initiating local hiring and arranging for warehouse space in the Capital.