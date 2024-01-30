These are the top 10 most valuable brands in 2024, 6 are from US: Full list

Visual Capitalist reported the top most valuable brands in the world based on the annual global ranking from Brand Finance. “Brands play an important role in driving shareholder value, yet pinpointing how much a brand is worth can be challenging. Investments in brand could pay dividends for many decades, but because those financial benefits are fairly open to interpretation, most financial regulators don’t usually accept brand assets on balance sheets,” the report said. Apple Inc. logo(Reuters)

How was the brand value calculated?

The brand’s value was calculated by the degree that it generated profits for the company, the report said, adding, “Brand Finance analyzed individual companies along with their subsidiaries, like in the case of Meta which owns Instagram and WhatsApp.”

Which are the top brands globally?

As per the list, the value of Apple’s brand ballooned by over $217 billion since last year’s ranking even though iPhone sales have plateaued. But as the company has been expanding its product lines from wearables to Apple TV, the brand value of Apple has increased as over 50% of people surveyed by Brand Finance said that their products were worth the price.

On the other hand, Tesla’s brand value sank to $58.3 billion, dropping out of the top 10 since last year.

Here are the most valuable brands globally in 2024: