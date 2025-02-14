Toyota Land Cruiser Prado spotted in India for the first time | Details

The latest generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was spotted in India for the first time. This is despite Toyota not showcasing the model at the Auto Expo 2025. The vertical slats on the grille suggests that the version shown in the video on YouTube channel Pundit Help was the Prado VX variant.(YouTube/Pandit Help)

The vertical slats on the grille suggests that the version shown in the video on YouTube channel ‘Pandit Help’ was the Prado VX variant.

This version is already on sale in overseas markets. It comes with square LED headlights, a 360-degree camera, 20-inch black alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers and also side steps.

The European and Japanese markets get the Prado with a 2.8-litre diesel engine which also is used in the Fortuner. It makes 204 hp and 500 nm of torque and comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic.

However, the Middle East and North American markets get a 2.4-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain.

The interior gets features such as a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment around 12.3 inches in size, a wireless charging pad, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and AC vents for the second and third rows.

The new Prado will launch in India by late 2025, according to an Autocar India report. It will sit below the Land Cruiser (LC300) which at the moment, comes with a ₹2.10 crore price tag.

It will likely be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and may be priced between ₹1.7 crore and ₹1.95 crore, taking on the Land Rover Defender.