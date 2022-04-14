Twitter board to 'carefully review' Elon Musk's $43.4 billion bid to buy company
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 05:40 PM IST
AFP |
Twitter's board will evaluate an "unsolicited, non-binding" offer from Tesla chief Elon Musk to acquire the social media company, Twitter said Thursday.
"The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders," Twitter said as it confirmed it received Musk's bid valuing the company at $43.4 billion.
