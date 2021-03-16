Twitter to soon allow use of security key as only 2-factor authentication method
American micro-blogging and social networking service Twitter has announced a new update that will let users use security keys as the only authentication method soon, adding that the platform will allow multiple security keys per account instead of just one.
At present, users use a security key to sign in to their Twitter accounts, but you need to have another 2FA method -- like an authenticator app or SMS codes -- enabled as a backup.
According to The Verge, while authentication applications like Google Authenticator or Authy are safer than using SMS codes for 2FA, security keys -- physical keys that connect to your computer using USB or Bluetooth -- are the most secure way to protect an account online. Users don't have to type in a code that could be intercepted by a malicious third party.
You connect the key, your browser issues a challenge, then the key cryptographically signs the challenge and verifies your identity.
Another benefit that this update may bring is that users would not need to provide any extra personal information to Twitter such as a telephone number, to be able to log in to their accounts. So users can ensure that their privacy is not hindered.
The Verge reported that in an official statement, Twitter said on Monday that it "will allow multiple security keys on a single account; until today, it only allowed one key per account, in addition to the other 2FA methods".
In December, Twitter announced it was adding support for security keys for 2FA-enabled accounts when users log in to its mobile apps.
However, a Twitter spokesperson said on Monday that there wasn't a timeline for when security key-only 2FA would take effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to soon allow use of security key as only 2-factor authentication method
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex slips 31 points to end day at nearly 50,364, Nifty falls 19 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank workers' salary, pension will be protected in case of privatisation: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global shares rise, Wall Street sees all-time high despite AstraZeneca concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide bank strike on for day 2, opposition seeks Sitharaman’s statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DBS bank raises $1.6 billion from products targeting sustainable investing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years, to trim costs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Situating India’s manufacturing challenge in the short-term and long-term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings
- The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices near ₹45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly
- On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at ₹44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to ₹67,510 per kg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow
- Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps over 260 pts to top 50,600 in early trade; Nifty nears 15,000-level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide bank strike enters Day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox