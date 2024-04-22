Delhi ‘most forgetful' city in Uber lost and found survey. 'Most lost' item is…

Delhi travellers are the most forgetful as per the 2024 edition of Uber's ‘Lost and Found Index’, it was revealed as the company released insights and data from the survey aimed at informing riders about what they lose or forget during their Uber trips. The company also shared in-app options that are available to riders who have forgotten items in their Ubers. Uber Lost and Found Index: Phones, bags, wallets and clothing are the top left in Ubers across India as per the survey.

Which cities are the most forgetful as per Uber's ‘Lost and Found Index’?

Mumbai is at second spot following Delhi while Bangalore is at the 3rd place. Hyderabad is the 4th most forgetful city while Pune is at the 5th place.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

What are the most lost items in Ubers in India in 2024?

Phones, bags, wallets and clothing are the top left in Ubers across India as per the survey. This is followed by utility items such water bottles and keys. Uber riders also forgot accessories such as spectacles and jewelry.

Some unique things Uber riders forgot during trips?

As per the survey, unique things such as Ukulele, a coin collection, prasad and hair trimmer were also forgotten by riders. Some also left important documents such as passports, bank and business papers in their Ubers.

When do Uber users forget the most?

As per the survey, riders are most likely to forget their belongings in an Uber on Saturdays and in evenings at around 7pm. Apple devices are the most lost items during festive days and Diwali, it revealed.

What Uber said on the ‘Lost and Found Index’?

Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, said, “We’ve all been riders, and have had that moment where we suddenly realised we left behind a precious item or even a cherished belonging in a cab. With Uber, you have the option to attempt retrieving the lost item by simply following a few steps in the app. We understand the trust riders put in us each time they take an Uber ride, and we felt the time was opportune to provide a quick refresher course on how to retrieve lost items.”