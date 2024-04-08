Ugadi, Gudi Padwa bank holiday: Banks will be closed on April 9 in these states
Bank Holiday April 9, 2024: Across various states, Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) will be celebrated on Tuesday.
Bank Holiday April 9, 2024: In April, banks will be closed for 14 days. This includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. On April 9, banks across many states will be closed to mark Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festivals.
Bank Holiday April 9: In which states are bank closed on Tuesday?
Read more: Gold prices at fresh record high of ₹71,000, silver hits new peak: Check latest rates
Across various states, Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra will be celebrated on Tuesday. Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar.
Bank Holidays this week: Only three working days in some states?
Banks in some states will work for only three days as Gudi Padwa (April 9), Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (April 11) and second Saturday (April 13) of the month will be holidays. These states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar. This means that Monday, Wednesday and Friday are only working days in these states.
Will online banking facilities be available?
Read more: Stock market holiday: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Gudi Padwa 2024?
Yes, you can use online banking facilities like internet banking and mobile banking on these holidays as well.
Bank Holidays in April 2024:
The Reserve Bank of India categorised bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays and Bank Account Closing Holidays. In April, these bank holidays are as follows:
April 10- Banks are closed in Kerala.
April 11- Banks are closed in most of the states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.
April 13- Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar.
April 15- Banks are closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.
April 16- Banks are closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.
April 20- Banks are closed in Tripura.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs