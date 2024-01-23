Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Experts see lower fiscal deficit, focus still on capex
Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Modi government's budget on February 1.
Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1. The complete budget for the same fiscal year will be introduced after the formation of the new government following the 2024 general elections.
In her sixth union budget presentation on February 1, Sitharaman said that it would primarily be a "vote on account" before the general elections, ruling out any spectacular announcements. She added that such interim budgets do not involve spectacular announcements, and the public would need to await the new government's presentation of the comprehensive budget in July 2024.
Follow- Budget 2024 comprehensive coverage
What is the union budget? All you need to know
• A union budget is the central government's annual financial statement.
• It outlines the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.
• The union finance minister presents it in Parliament.
• It covers the next financial year- the period from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
• Serves as a comprehensive document outlining the government’s economic and fiscal policies for the next fiscal year.
• Includes details about proposed expenditures, revenues, liabilities, and welfare schemes.
• It is a crucial tool for financial planning and policy-making.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 23, 2024 08:31 AM IST
Union Budget 2024 LIVE: How does an interim budget differ from a full-fledged Budget?
Union Budget 2024 LIVE: The interim budget focuses on the government's expected receipts and expenditures until the new government is established. In contrast, a comprehensive Budget encompasses all aspects of government finances, including earnings, spending, allocations, and policy declarations.
A full-year Budget serves as a strategic guide, outlining the nation's economic trajectory for an entire fiscal year, while the interim budget specifically addresses financial details for the transitional period.
READ IN DETAIL: What is interim budget?Jan 23, 2024 07:58 AM IST
Union Budget 2024 LIVE: When will be the interim budget 2024 presented?
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Narendra Modi government's interim budget on February 1.Share this article
-