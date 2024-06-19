United Cotfab Limited IPO: Here's how you can check allotment status online

United Cotfab IPO's allotment date is scheduled for June 20 which means that those who have applied for the issue can check if they have been allocated the shares in the IPO. The issue was priced at a range of ₹70 per share with a face value of ₹10. Investors could bid for the IPO in lots of 2000 shares and in multiples thereafter. Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE platform or the website of IPO registrar Purva Sharegistry India.

United Cotfab Limited IPO: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for working capital needs, general corporate purposes and issue expenses.