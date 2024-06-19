 United Cotfab Limited IPO: Here's how you can check allotment status online - Hindustan Times
United Cotfab Limited IPO: Here's how you can check allotment status online

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 09:40 PM IST

United Cotfab Limited IPO: Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE platform or the website of IPO registrar Purva Sharegistry India.

United Cotfab IPO's allotment date is scheduled for June 20 which means that those who have applied for the issue can check if they have been allocated the shares in the IPO. The issue was priced at a range of 70 per share with a face value of 10. Investors could bid for the IPO in lots of 2000 shares and in multiples thereafter. Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE platform or the website of IPO registrar Purva Sharegistry India.

United Cotfab Limited IPO: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for working capital needs, general corporate purposes and issue expenses.
United Cotfab Limited IPO: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for working capital needs, general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

United Cotfab IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE website

  1. Visit BSE website
  2. Select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type
  3. Choose United Cotfab Limited from drop-down menu
  4. Enter Application No or PAN
  5. Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and hit on ‘Submit' to see the allotment status on your screen

United Cotfab IPO: How to check allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India website

  1. Visit Purva Sharegistry India's website
  2. Select ‘United Cotfab’ from ‘Select Company’ drop-down menu
  3. Choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC
  4. Enter details as per the option you have selected
  5. Click on ‘Submit’ and you will be able to see the allotment status on the screen

United Cotfab Limited IPO details

The IPO is valued at 36.29 crore and has no offer-for-sale component. Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for working capital needs, general corporate purposes and issue expenses. Beeline Capital Advisors manages the IPO while Spread X Securities is the market maker.

News / Business / United Cotfab Limited IPO: Here's how you can check allotment status online
© 2024 HindustanTimes
