Factories also saw a moderation in export orders. Despite the cool off in orders, factories increased hiring last month.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
US manufacturing sector slows; prices paid by factories highest since 2011

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 last month from 60.5 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:56 PM IST

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly in January, while a measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials and other inputs jumped to its highest level in nearly 10 years, strengthening expectations inflation will perk up this year.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 last month from 60.5 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 60 in January. The ISM revised data going back to 2012.

Manufacturing has been driven by strong demand for goods, like electronics and furniture as 23.7% of the labor force works from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But spending on long-lasting manufactured goods fell for a second straight month in December, government data showed on Friday.

With the distribution of vaccines to fight the coronavirus expected to broaden and accelerate, spending on services is likely to pickup by summer. That could see a slowdown in manufacturing activity from current levels.

The ISM's forward-looking new orders sub-index fell to a reading of 61.1 last month from 67.5 in December. Factories also saw a moderation in export orders. Despite the cool off in orders, factories increased hiring last month.

The survey's manufacturing employment gauge rose to 52.6 from 51.7 in December. That raises hope for a rebound in hiring this month after the economy shed jobs in December for the first time in eight months.

But bottlenecks in the supply chain continued driving up costs for manufacturers. The survey's prices paid index jumped to a reading of 82.1 last month, the highest since April 2011, from 77.6 in December.

That supports predictions of a pick-up in inflation in the coming months, though high unemployment could limit manufacturers' ability to raise prices. Employment is still 10 million jobs below the pre-pandemic peak.

The social media giant has been waging a public fight against Apple's plan to ask iPhone users whether to allow apps to track them across other websites and apps. (Reuters)
The social media giant has been waging a public fight against Apple's plan to ask iPhone users whether to allow apps to track them across other websites and apps. (Reuters)
business

Facebook to prompt users about personalized ads ahead of Apple privacy changes

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The full-screen prompt will ask Facebook and Instagram users to allow their app and website activity to be used for personalized ads and to "support businesses that rely on ads to reach customers."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain has had one of the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rates, another factor seen as weighing on the economy.(Reuters file photo)
Britain has had one of the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rates, another factor seen as weighing on the economy.(Reuters file photo)
business

UK had biggest G7 Covid-19 economic hit, even with data differences: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Official figures have previously shown that Britain suffered the biggest drop in economic output - adjusted for inflation - in the G7 between the first and third quarters of 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Silver bars are stacked on a table in the safe deposit boxes room of the ProAurum gold house in Munich March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Silver bars are stacked on a table in the safe deposit boxes room of the ProAurum gold house in Munich March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Silver hits eight-year high as GameStop buying frenzy moves on

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Silver has gained nearly 19% since Thursday when posts began circulating on Reddit urging small investors to buy silver mining stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
business

Delhi HC ask if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The counsel for both, Amazon and Future Group, submitted that they would seek instructions and inform the court on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also praised the budget for its healthcare and infrastructure spending.(PTI file photo)
budget

From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka: How industry leaders reacted to Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The industry leaders appreciated the finance minister’s focus on the various sectors of the economy, which has been battered the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Be it the YOLO (You only live once) undercurrent or the desire to ace the game of having the curated ‘Gram’ worthy lifestyle, the demarcation between needs and wants can become blurred and the wishlist can never seem to stop growing.
Be it the YOLO (You only live once) undercurrent or the desire to ace the game of having the curated ‘Gram’ worthy lifestyle, the demarcation between needs and wants can become blurred and the wishlist can never seem to stop growing.
business

Repelling temptations: Finance management for early career professionals

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:29 PM IST
For early career professionals, the newly-acquired taste of financial independence can make it tricky to maintain discipline with their finances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 23 (Saturday), petrol and diesel prices across India saw a fresh hike of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 paise/litre each, as per a notification issued by oil marketing companies.(HT file photo)
On January 23 (Saturday), petrol and diesel prices across India saw a fresh hike of 25 paise/litre each, as per a notification issued by oil marketing companies.(HT file photo)
budget

Budget 2021: How will cess on petrol, diesel impact you?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:35 PM IST
“However, while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items,” Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget of this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: People walk past a digital screen, displaying stock prices, on the facade of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks, following the budget speech. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_01_2021_000107A)(PTI)
Mumbai: People walk past a digital screen, displaying stock prices, on the facade of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks, following the budget speech. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_01_2021_000107A)(PTI)
business

Budget effect: Sensex zooms 2,315 points closes at 48,601, Nifty above 14,250

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking positive global bourses. During the afternoon session, the markets reacted positively to the Union Budget, traders said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Elon Musk said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago. (Reuters File Photo )
"I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Elon Musk said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted

Reuters, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO's use of a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14% jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday. "I am a supporter of bitcoin," Elon Musk said during his debut on the invitation-only social media app Clubhouse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The medium-term outlook for oil looks good, but there are near-term risks around the virus and vaccine rollouts, said Stephen Innes, chief global strategist for Axi. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
The medium-term outlook for oil looks good, but there are near-term risks around the virus and vaccine rollouts, said Stephen Innes, chief global strategist for Axi. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil climbs with supply tightness offsetting resurgent virus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:49 PM IST
OPEC and its allies estimated they implemented 99% of their agreed oil-supply curbs in January, according to a delegate who asked not to be named. Chevron Corp. said it will wait until it has a firmer read on the trajectory of the pandemic and OPEC+ before resuming its plan to increase shale output.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.(File Photo)
Nirmala Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.(File Photo)
budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there has been a manifold increase in digital payments in the recent past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children playing games on mobile phones.(PTI Photo)
Children playing games on mobile phones.(PTI Photo)
budget

Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
budget

Bugdet 2021: FM introduces 2 metro rail technologies for Tier 1, Tier 2 cities

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Out of the record sum of 1,10,055 crores allocated towards Railways in the budget, 1,07,100 crores was towards capital expenditure only, Sitharaman said adding that a National Rail Plan for India 2030 had been prepared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
budget

Govt to incentivise incorporation of one person companies to boost startups

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Budget 2021: "This will be a big boost for startups," Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the first paperless Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
