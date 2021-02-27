US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package
President Joe Biden on Saturday welcomed the overnight passage by the US House of Representatives of an enormous, $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying it moves the country closer to full Covid-19 vaccination and economic recovery.
The package passed the House just after 2:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday, in a 219 to 212 vote, with not one Republican vote, and moves next week to the Senate.
"I hope it will receive quick action," Biden said in a brief address from the White House.
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus."
The vote in the House meant that "we're one step closer to vaccinating the nation, we are one step closer to putting $1,400 in the pockets of Americans, we're one step closer to extending unemployment benefits for millions of Americans who are shortly going to lose them."
He said the bill -- which would be the second-largest US stimulus ever, after a $2 trillion package approved in March -- would also help schools reopen safely and allow local and state governments to avoid "massive layoffs for essential workers."
The House vote came just days after the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 in the United States, the world's worst total.
Democrats have called the aid package a critical step in supporting millions of families and businesses devastated by the pandemic. It extends unemployment benefits, set to expire mid-March, by about six months.
But Republicans say it is too expensive, fails to target aid payments to those most in need, and could spur damaging inflation.
The administration appears poised to use a special approach requiring only 51 votes in the 100-seat Senate -- meaning the vote of every Democrat, plus a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, would be required.
But progressives suffered a major setback when a key Senate official ruled Thursday that the final version of the bill in that chamber could not include a minimum wage hike.
Biden campaigned extensively on raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, from the $7.25 rate that has stood since 2009. Progressives have been pushing the raise as a Democratic priority.
In his remarks Saturday, the president made no mention of the issue, a source of discord within the party.
Most Republicans, and a few Democrats, opposed the higher wage, so having it stripped from the Senate version of the legislation could actually ease its passage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US SC to look into system that lets corporations like Apple kill patent lawsuits
- In an argument at the intersection of intellectual property and the separation of powers, the justices on Monday will consider a challenge to a congressionally-created board that critics have dubbed a “death squad” because of its tendency to toss out patents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warren Buffett says 'never bet against America' in annual letter to shareholders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid
- Facebook and Google are already partnered with Reliance and own stakes in Jio Platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ByteDance to hire 13k new employees, explore China's education technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas’s power market is $1.3 billion short after energy crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
McDonald's to sell part of its artificial intelligence start-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mukesh Ambani is again richest Asian as China’s Zhong loses $22 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weekly wrap: After early surge, gold prices fall for last 3 days
- Gold set off to a brighter start at the beginning of the week as the price of the precious metal went up by ₹278 to ₹46,013 per 10 grams on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI in favour of retaining inflation target for 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telecom sector revenues back at pre-Jio levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares crash as panic grips bond, global markets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India out of recession as GDP expands 0.4% in Q3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hit by double whammy of low growth, high inflation': Cong on economy's state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's NSE defends reopening market after exchange's shutdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox