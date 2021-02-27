IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
business

US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package

The package passed the House just after 2:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday, in a 219 to 212 vote, with not one Republican vote, and moves next week to the Senate. "I hope it will receive quick action," Biden said in a brief address from the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:45 PM IST

President Joe Biden on Saturday welcomed the overnight passage by the US House of Representatives of an enormous, $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying it moves the country closer to full Covid-19 vaccination and economic recovery.

The package passed the House just after 2:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday, in a 219 to 212 vote, with not one Republican vote, and moves next week to the Senate.

"I hope it will receive quick action," Biden said in a brief address from the White House.

"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus."

The vote in the House meant that "we're one step closer to vaccinating the nation, we are one step closer to putting $1,400 in the pockets of Americans, we're one step closer to extending unemployment benefits for millions of Americans who are shortly going to lose them."

He said the bill -- which would be the second-largest US stimulus ever, after a $2 trillion package approved in March -- would also help schools reopen safely and allow local and state governments to avoid "massive layoffs for essential workers."

The House vote came just days after the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 in the United States, the world's worst total.

Democrats have called the aid package a critical step in supporting millions of families and businesses devastated by the pandemic. It extends unemployment benefits, set to expire mid-March, by about six months.

But Republicans say it is too expensive, fails to target aid payments to those most in need, and could spur damaging inflation.

The administration appears poised to use a special approach requiring only 51 votes in the 100-seat Senate -- meaning the vote of every Democrat, plus a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, would be required.

But progressives suffered a major setback when a key Senate official ruled Thursday that the final version of the bill in that chamber could not include a minimum wage hike.

Biden campaigned extensively on raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, from the $7.25 rate that has stood since 2009. Progressives have been pushing the raise as a Democratic priority.

In his remarks Saturday, the president made no mention of the issue, a source of discord within the party.

Most Republicans, and a few Democrats, opposed the higher wage, so having it stripped from the Senate version of the legislation could actually ease its passage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states joe biden
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts(REUTERS)
business

US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:38 PM IST
The package passed the House just after 2:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday, in a 219 to 212 vote, with not one Republican vote, and moves next week to the Senate. "I hope it will receive quick action," Biden said in a brief address from the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX -- another company specializing in patent litigation.(Reuters file photo)
The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX -- another company specializing in patent litigation.(Reuters file photo)
business

US SC to look into system that lets corporations like Apple kill patent lawsuits

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • In an argument at the intersection of intellectual property and the separation of powers, the justices on Monday will consider a challenge to a congressionally-created board that critics have dubbed a “death squad” because of its tendency to toss out patents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway(AP)
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway(AP)
business

Warren Buffett says 'never bet against America' in annual letter to shareholders

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:39 PM IST
“In its brief 232 years of existence, however, there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking,” Buffett wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Digital payments in India could rise to $135.2 billion in 2023, according to an Assocham-PWC India study in 2019.(Bloomberg)
Digital payments in India could rise to $135.2 billion in 2023, according to an Assocham-PWC India study in 2019.(Bloomberg)
business

Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • Facebook and Google are already partnered with Reliance and own stakes in Jio Platforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
Its education arm, known as Dali, meaning “big force” in English, was established last year and offers everything from pre-school programs to adult education and smart learning devices.(AP)
Its education arm, known as Dali, meaning “big force” in English, was established last year and offers everything from pre-school programs to adult education and smart learning devices.(AP)
business

ByteDance to hire 13k new employees, explore China's education technology

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:40 PM IST
ByteDance, the owner of the short video app TikTok, said that it will hire 10,000 educational professionals, including tutors and course designers, in China over the next four months,
READ FULL STORY
Close
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US on February 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US on February 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
business

Texas’s power market is $1.3 billion short after energy crisis

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:31 PM IST
On Friday, the grid operator announced it would cover part of the shortfall with $800 million in congestion revenues, money generated from trading bottlenecks on the grid that is supposed to be returned to consumers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following the acquisition of Dynamic Yield, McDonald’s executives called it a central part of the company’s evolving digital strategy.(Reuters)
Following the acquisition of Dynamic Yield, McDonald’s executives called it a central part of the company’s evolving digital strategy.(Reuters)
business

McDonald's to sell part of its artificial intelligence start-up

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The company works with other clients besides McDonald’s, and that business has grown since the acquisition and now works with 300 other brands globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Reuters File Photo)
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Reuters File Photo)
business

Mukesh Ambani is again richest Asian as China’s Zhong loses $22 billion

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Ambani spent most of the past two years leading the ranking of Asia’s richest people, taking over from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Jack Ma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fall in gold prices led to buying and a surge of demand across the country.(Reuters)
The fall in gold prices led to buying and a surge of demand across the country.(Reuters)
business

Weekly wrap: After early surge, gold prices fall for last 3 days

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:33 AM IST
  • Gold set off to a brighter start at the beginning of the week as the price of the precious metal went up by 278 to 46,013 per 10 grams on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RBI report also suggested changes in the inflation targeting framework for better transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.(REUTERS)
The RBI report also suggested changes in the inflation targeting framework for better transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.(REUTERS)
business

RBI in favour of retaining inflation target for 5 years

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:47 AM IST
Under India’s flexible inflation targeting (FIT) approach, the central bank is expected to work to maintain retail inflation at 4%, with an upper tolerance limit of 6% and a lower limit of 2%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agencies also made the recommendation based on “the nature of China Telecom’s US operations,” which they said allow Chinese government actors “to engage in malicious cyber activity.(Mint)
The agencies also made the recommendation based on “the nature of China Telecom’s US operations,” which they said allow Chinese government actors “to engage in malicious cyber activity.(Mint)
business

Telecom sector revenues back at pre-Jio levels

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:43 AM IST
According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), net mobile revenues rose 4.5% sequentially to $25 billion in the December quarter. The last time the sector had earned $25 billion was in April-June of calendar year 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian shares fell in line with Thursday’s rout in the US after Treasury yields rose to their highest level in a year.(REUTERS)
Indian shares fell in line with Thursday’s rout in the US after Treasury yields rose to their highest level in a year.(REUTERS)
business

Indian shares crash as panic grips bond, global markets

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:36 AM IST
On Friday, the benchmark Sensex fell 1,939 points, or 3.78%, to 49,099.99, the biggest daily drop since 4 May 2020. The 50-share Nifty index declined 3.78% to 14,529, led by banks and financial services stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To be sure, the Indian economy will still face its largest ever contraction in the current fiscal year.(AP file photo. Representative image)
To be sure, the Indian economy will still face its largest ever contraction in the current fiscal year.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India out of recession as GDP expands 0.4% in Q3

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:43 AM IST
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 0.4% on a year-on-year basis in the quarter ending December 2020, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on February 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala(PTI)
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala(PTI)
business

'Hit by double whammy of low growth, high inflation': Cong on economy's state 

Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:21 PM IST
The Congress responded to the data and said the government spent a lot less than what was needed to revive the Indian economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's largest stock exchange, NSE announced on Wednesday it shut at 11:40am local time because of a telecoms problem.(MINT_PRINT)
India's largest stock exchange, NSE announced on Wednesday it shut at 11:40am local time because of a telecoms problem.(MINT_PRINT)
business

India's NSE defends reopening market after exchange's shutdown

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Brokers had criticised the NSE over the lack of information after the four-hour shutdown on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac