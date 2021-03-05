Utkarsh Small Finance Bank files for IPO, plans to raise ₹1,350 million
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is headed towards its debut on the stock market as it has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The lender, which claims to be India's most profitable small finance bank (SFB), aims to raise ₹7,500 million in fresh issue and ₹600 million from the offer for the sale through its promoter.
The Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited is the promoter and ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Kotak Investment Banking are the book-running managers of the initial public offering (IPO) of the lender.
In the DRHP the Varanasi-based bank cited a Crisil report that said the bank is among the leading small finance banks with respect to return on assets and had the highest return on equity among SFBs in the country in Fiscal 2020.
Reports about the bank releasing its IPO to raise ₹500-600 crore were in news since 2019 as the offer was expected to come by December 2020.
Also Read | World no closer to answer on Covid-19 origins despite WHO probe: Expert
The leading small finance bank of the country has also said that it may consider a pre-IPO placement. The Fresh issue size will be reduced in case the pre-IPO placement is completed. "Our Bank proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier –1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements. Further, the proceeds from the fresh issue will also be used towards meeting the expenses in relation to the offer. Additionally, our Bank expects to receive the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges," it stated as the purpose of the offer.
The operations of the bank are spread across the country and it has its presence in 18 states and Union territories with 528 banking outlets and 8,279 employees, as of September last year. The small finance bank's operations are majorly focussed on rural and semi-urban locations with a customer base of 2.74 million.
The financial statements of the bank stated that for the half-year ended in September 2020, the net profit of the lender stood at over ₹778 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to pay nuclear operators 2.4 billion euros for plant closures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SoftBank strategy chief Katsunori Sago plans exit after just three Years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra economy to register negative 8% growth in 2020-21: Economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank files for IPO, plans to raise ₹1,350 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon deal at risk amid Amazon fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 pts
- Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge
- Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of ₹175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids
- Income tax officials have also seized ₹3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty slips below 15,000 in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case to get petrol, diesel under the ambit of GST
- At a time when petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high, and taxes have a bigger component in the retail price than the base price of the fuels, it is worth revisiting the debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi
- The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift
- Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
- The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion
- The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox