close_game
close_game
News / Business / Values of these 10 stocks in Vijay Kedia's 1500 crore portfolio doubled in 2023

Values of these 10 stocks in Vijay Kedia's 1500 crore portfolio doubled in 2023

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Dec 28, 2023 01:59 PM IST

Investor Vijay Kedia ended up earning big through his top ten investments that more than doubled in value this year.

Vijay Kedia, one of the top investors in Mumbai, is known to make a vast amount of his wealth by investing using the SMILE method, where he picks up a multibagger at an early stage and makes vast amounts of profits in the long term.

Investor Vijay Kedia uses SMILE method of investing (Photo - Wiki Commons)
Investor Vijay Kedia uses SMILE method of investing (Photo - Wiki Commons)

In 2023, 10 out of the total 15 stocks is Kedia's portfolio more than doubled in wealth, giving him exceptional results. What is suprising is that the highest return in Kedia's portfolio was through a smallcap stock.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vijay Kedia's overall 1500 crore portfolio has Om Infra as its top gainer for the calendar year of 2023, reported The Economic Times. Om Infra rose by 271 percent in 2023, nearly tripling in wealth.

Kedia had picked up 4,65,912 equity shares, or 2.56% stake in Om Infra in September 2023, when the shares were selling at a significantly lower price. In the September quarter, reporting a profit of 22.23 crore.

Meanwhile, the second biggest gainer in Vijay Kedia's portfolio was Patel Engineering, rising by 255 percent in 2023. The serial investor holds 1.68 percent stake in Patel Engineering, data accumulated by ET states.

The report quoted Kedia as saying, "It was having some debt in its books but now they are reducing their debt....In my view, it is a sunrise industry and they can service their debt, so I am comfortable."

Shares of Innovators Facade Systems, Neuland Laboratories, Talbros Automotive Components, Elecon Engineering, Precision Camshafts, Repro India, Affordable Robotic & Automation and Atul Auto also helped Kedia gain massive wealth this year.

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Top 10 multibaggers

Company nameYear-to-date return
Om Infra271%
Patel Engineering255%
Innovators Facade Systems231%
Neuland Laboratories219%
Talbros Automotive Components168%
Elecon Engineering158%
Precision Camshafts148%
Repro India140%
Affordable Robotic & Automation117%
Atul Auto107%

Vijay Kedia follows the SMILE investing method to build his wealth. The investor has described this method as ‘small in wealth, medium in experience, large in aspiration, and extra-large in market potential.' Kedia believes that having an eye for such companies and investing in them for 10-15 years can help one earn a huge profit.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out