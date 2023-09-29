News / Business / Vedanta to demerge its five key businesses into separate listed firms

Vedanta to demerge its five key businesses into separate listed firms

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Sep 29, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Vedanta approved a model that will result in aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals being demerged and listed separately.

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Friday announced plans to demerge five of its key businesses, including aluminium, oil and gas, and steel, into separate listed entities with a view to create shareholder value.

Vedanta Ltd will continue to hold 65 per cent of Hindustan Zinc Ltd as well as the new businesses of stainless steel and semiconductor/display. (Representational Image)(REUTERS)
Vedanta Ltd will continue to hold 65 per cent of Hindustan Zinc Ltd as well as the new businesses of stainless steel and semiconductor/display. (Representational Image)(REUTERS)

"The de-merger is planned to be a simple vertical split, for every 1 share of Vedanta Limited, the shareholders will additionally receive 1 share of each of the 5 newly listed companies," the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Board of Vendata Ltd approved "a pure-play, asset-owner business model" that will result in aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals being demerged and listed separately.

Vedanta Ltd will continue to hold 65 per cent of Hindustan Zinc Ltd as well as the new businesses of stainless steel and semiconductor/display.

The entire exercise is proposed to be completed in 12-15 months.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out