 Vijay Kedia-backed Tac Security, India's first cybersecurity IPO, opens on March 27 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vijay Kedia-backed Tac Security, India's first cybersecurity IPO, opens on March 27

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 01:16 PM IST

Tac Security IPO: Following the IPO, Tac Security founder Trishneet Arora will hold a 54.02 per cent stake in the company.

Tac Security’s 29.99-crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on March 27. If successful, this Vijay Kedia-backed IPO will be the first pure-play cyber security company to be listed on Indian stock exchanges. Following the IPO, Tac Security founder Trishneet Arora will hold a 54.02 per cent stake in the company, followed by Vijay Kedia with 10.95 per cent and his son Ankit with 3.65 per cent.

Tac Security IPO: If successful, this Vijay Kedia-backed IPO will be the first pure-play cyber security company to be listed on Indian stock exchanges.
Tac Security IPO: If successful, this Vijay Kedia-backed IPO will be the first pure-play cyber security company to be listed on Indian stock exchanges.

Read more: ‘Kotak was a start-up in 1985’: Uday Kotak reflects on ‘middle-class’ beginning

Tac Security IPO details: The public offer will be entirely a fresh issue of 28.3 lakh shares. The price band of the IPO is fixed at 100-106 per share. The issue will close for subscription on April 2 and the anchor portion will open on March 26. The shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Tac Security IPO objectives: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to invest in human resources and product development to support organic growth in India and investment in Tac Security INC, Delaware to hire skilled personnel for organic growth outside India, it has said. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, it added.

Read more: Reddit CEO Steve Huffman on IPO debut: ‘Best investors of my company are…’

Tac Security financials: The company reported a total revenue of 5.02 crore in the first half of FY24 and a profit (PAT) of 1.94 crore. In FY23, its profit stood at 5.07 crore on a revenue of 10 crore.

Read more: Reddit IPO's Wall Street debut: Social media stock makes roaring start, closing up nearly 50%

Tac Security registrar: Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the issue and Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the IPO.

Tac Security promoters: Trishneet Arora and Charanjit Singh are the promoters of the company.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Vijay Kedia-backed Tac Security, India's first cybersecurity IPO, opens on March 27
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On