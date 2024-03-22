Vijay Kedia-backed Tac Security, India's first cybersecurity IPO, opens on March 27

Tac Security’s ₹29.99-crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on March 27. If successful, this Vijay Kedia-backed IPO will be the first pure-play cyber security company to be listed on Indian stock exchanges. Following the IPO, Tac Security founder Trishneet Arora will hold a 54.02 per cent stake in the company, followed by Vijay Kedia with 10.95 per cent and his son Ankit with 3.65 per cent. Tac Security IPO: If successful, this Vijay Kedia-backed IPO will be the first pure-play cyber security company to be listed on Indian stock exchanges.

Tac Security IPO details: The public offer will be entirely a fresh issue of 28.3 lakh shares. The price band of the IPO is fixed at ₹100-106 per share. The issue will close for subscription on April 2 and the anchor portion will open on March 26. The shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

Tac Security IPO objectives: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to invest in human resources and product development to support organic growth in India and investment in Tac Security INC, Delaware to hire skilled personnel for organic growth outside India, it has said. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, it added.

Tac Security financials: The company reported a total revenue of ₹5.02 crore in the first half of FY24 and a profit (PAT) of ₹1.94 crore. In FY23, its profit stood at ₹5.07 crore on a revenue of ₹10 crore.

Tac Security registrar: Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the issue and Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the IPO.

Tac Security promoters: Trishneet Arora and Charanjit Singh are the promoters of the company.