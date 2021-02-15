IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to 4,532 crore; Arpu up at 121
Vi reported revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,891 crore in October-December, down from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
Vi reported revenue of 10,891 crore in October-December, down from 11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
business

Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to 4,532 crore; Arpu up at 121

“Revenue is up 1% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter), supported by improving subscriber mix with higher 4G additions. Superior network performance and launch of unified brand Vi helped in improving subscriber retention,” the company said.
READ FULL STORY
By Ishita Guha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:21 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) reported a net loss of 4,532 crore for the December quarter, lower than the 6,439 crore in the year-ago, driven by higher 4G wireless customer additions, improved service quality and cost optimization, the company said on Saturday. India’s third largest telecom operator by market share had posted a net loss of 7,218 crore in the September quarter.

The board has also approved fundraising of up to 25,000 crore in debt and equity, Vi said in a statement. The company is currently in “active discussions with potential investors”, it added.

Vi reported revenue of 10,891 crore in October-December, down from 11,089 crore in the year-ago. However, sequentially, it clocked a marginal 1% improvement in revenue from 10,791 crore, due to higher average revenue per user (Arpu).

The company’s Arpu rose to 121 in the three months ended December from 119 in the September quarter. It had reported revenue of 109 in the year-ago period.

“Revenue is up 1% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter), supported by improving subscriber mix with higher 4G additions. Superior network performance and launch of unified brand Vi helped in improving subscriber retention,” the company said.

In September, the company had announced the launched of the unified brand Vi, over two years after the merger of erstwhile Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd in August 2018. Till the brand integration, the two companies catered to different sets of customers, with Vodafone‘s premium appeal and Idea largely serving the rural user base.

In the December quarter, Vi’s 4G subscriber base expanded to 109.7 million from 106.1 million in July-September and 104.2 million in the year-ago. Re-farming of 2G and 3G spectrum to 4G and upgrading network to 4G also supported customer additions, the company said.

“We continue to invest in 4G to increase our coverage and capacity. We have also started to actively upgrade our 3G network to 4G. During the quarter, we added about 12,000 4G sites primarily through re-farming of 2G/3G spectrum to expand our 4G capacity,” it added.

Vi aims to achieve an annual cost savings target of 4,000 crore by the end of 2021. It has achieved around 50% of annual savings by the end of Q3FY2, it said. “We remain focused on executing our strategy, and our cost optimisation plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings,” said Ravinder Takkar, managing director and chief executive, Vi.

Cost optimization measures, incremental savings on operating expenditure and higher revenue led to improved earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of 4,286 crore during the quarter, from 3,421crore in the year ago, and 4,152 in July-September. Ebitda margin was up at 39.3% in Q3 versus 30.8% a year ago and 38.5% in the second quarter of FY21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vodafone idea ltd
Close
The logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York.(AP)
The logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York.(AP)
business

Indian-origin founders lead hottest startups in US

By Tarush Bhalla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Baiju Bhatt and Rohan Seth, co-founders of Robinhood and Clubhouse, respectively, are both Stanford alumni and in their 30s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
business

NBFCs seek relaxations to new rules proposed by RBI

By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:26 AM IST
In a letter to RBI on the paper, the industry body for NBFCs, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), said that there is a need for uniformity in regulation since these companies perform the same credit function as banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
business

ReNew Power eyes US listing via SPAC at $4 bn valuation

By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The company, one of India’s largest renewable energy firms, is in talks to merge with RMG Acquisition owned by Nasdaq-listed SPAC Riverside Capital Management, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vi reported revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,891 crore in October-December, down from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
Vi reported revenue of 10,891 crore in October-December, down from 11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
business

Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to 4,532 crore; Arpu up at 121

By Ishita Guha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:21 AM IST
“Revenue is up 1% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter), supported by improving subscriber mix with higher 4G additions. Superior network performance and launch of unified brand Vi helped in improving subscriber retention,” the company said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness in the American currency and positive domestic equities(REUTERS)
The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness in the American currency and positive domestic equities(REUTERS)
business

EPF payments of 4 million staff held up

By Prashant K Nanda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:17 AM IST
This is because of a KYC mismatch of employees at the employers’ end, and the retirement fund manager’s field offices are reaching out to these establishments, the authorities said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.(Reuters/ File photo)
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Low customs duty, iron ore costs may melt steel prices

By Tanya Thomas | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Domestic prices of hot-rolled (HR) coil, a flat steel product that is further processed and used in transport, construction, shipbuilding and capital goods surged 54% from a year ago in the December quarter amid a robust recovery in domestic demand and mirroring higher global steel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out-of-home consumption, festive demand and improved consumer sentiment, besides benefits of tight cost control led to better-than-expected earnings growth during the quarter.
Out-of-home consumption, festive demand and improved consumer sentiment, besides benefits of tight cost control led to better-than-expected earnings growth during the quarter.
business

Corporate earnings gathered pace in Dec quarter despite Covid

By Nasrin Sultana, Ravindra Sonavane | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Analysis of 2,485 corporates shows that net profit grew at fastest pace in at least 25 quarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual hearing, entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide," will take place on Thursday.(REUTERS)
The virtual hearing, entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide," will take place on Thursday.(REUTERS)
business

YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop before US House panel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin Capital after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre issues fresh guidelines for offices. Here’s what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Listing out the guidelines, the union ministry of health (MoHFW) highlighted offices with relatively closer settings with shared spaces and the virus could spread faster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nureca plans to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore through the issue, which includes a reservation of shares worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore for its employees, (iStock)
Nureca plans to raise 100 crore through the issue, which includes a reservation of shares worth 1 crore for its employees, (iStock)
business

Nureca IPO to open tomorrow. Dates, price band and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Nureca, which had filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in November, got its observations on January 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
business

Steel can be used for highway construction, if it meets required standards: Govt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The GoI in a press release said that the steel proposed to be used would be tested in NABL-accredited laboratories as a third-party check before approval. The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
business

Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The development will benefit over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from locations including Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur and Jalgaon among many other cities in Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Establishing a cybersecurity fusion centre or a cyber lab is part of Sebi's three-tier structure for monitoring cybersecurity.(PTI File Photo)
Establishing a cybersecurity fusion centre or a cyber lab is part of Sebi's three-tier structure for monitoring cybersecurity.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi mulls cybersecurity fusion centre for securities market

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:38 PM IST
The three-tier structure would strengthen the cybersecurity preparedness or resilience of the entire securities market ecosystem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 while the three other codes got clearance from both the Houses in 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )
The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 while the three other codes got clearance from both the Houses in 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )
business

Labour ministry finalises rules under 4 codes, reform to be a reality soon

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions (OSH) have already been notified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Petrol at 88.73 a litre in Delhi as price hiked for sixth day in a row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:54 AM IST
The relentless hike has been criticised by opposition parties, including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP