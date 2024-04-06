 Want to master a new skill? Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh's suggestion for you is to follow this rule - Hindustan Times
Want to master a new skill? Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh's suggestion for you is to follow this rule

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Speaking from personal experience, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh said that the mindset helped her in gaining new skills.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has a suggestion for anyone who is looking to master new skills. It is a seemingly easy process but is "deliberate practice" that helps in upskilling for professionals across various industries, she said. Sharing the suggestion, Ghazal Alagh said on X (formerly Twitter) that everyone should try to follow the “100-hour rule”- allotting 100 hours to any new skill which means that you have to spend 100 hours to master it.

Ghazal Alagh shared a rule that everyone can follow who aim to learn any new skill.
What Ghazal Alagh said on the 100-hour rule?

"The most common question I keep getting is: "How do I learn something that is not in my niche?" The answer? Apply the 100-hour rule. Commit 100 hours of deliberate practice to any new skill, and you'll master it," she wrote on the social media platform.

How the rule helped Ghazal Alagh, she shared

Speaking from personal experience, she said that the mindset helped her in gaining new skills that she never knew when she starting learning them.

“This mindset allowed me to rapidly acquire abilities I had no idea about when I was just starting out. If you work hard and give enough time to something, you can conquer any domain,” she shared.

Users thanked her for the suggestion and agree with her tip with one writing, “That’s impressive! The 100-hour rule is a game-changer. Cheers to mastering new skills through dedication and practice”, while another wrote, “I agree with you.”

