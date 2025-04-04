Who is Johannes von Baumbach, the world's youngest billionaire? What we know about him

The world’s youngest billionaire is Johannes von Baumbach, aged 19. He is the heir to Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim, the world’s largest privately owned pharmaceutical company. The von Baumbach family is also notoriously publicity-shy.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

According to a Forbes report, he and three of his older siblings, who are now 23, 25, and 27, are worth an estimated $5.4 billion each.

Also Read: Zepto pranks customers on April Fool's Day, takes them on nostalgia trip

The von Baumbach family is also publicity-shy. According to the report, of the little known about Johannes Von Baumbach, he skis competitively in Austria.

It is also actually unknown if he or any of his three other siblings hold any role in the company.

Boehringer Ingelheim has been led by their uncle, Hubertus von Baumbach, since 2015.

Also Read: Centre in talks to phase out pure petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR: Report

The fact that they inherited their wealth is a broader trend. All, but two of the world's billionaires on the Forbes list have inherited their wealth, as opposed to building it by themselves.

In fact, only about 12% of the world's billionaires are under 50 and only 21 of them are below the age of 30.

15 of these 21 billionaire youths are also from Europe, with Germany alone having the four von Baumbachs, apart from Kevin David Lehmann, aged 22 (Drugstore chain Drogerie Markt), Maxim Tebar, aged 23 (Chainsaw maker Stihl), and Sophie Luise Fielmann, aged 30 (Eyeglasses maker Fielmann), according to the report.

Also Read: Meta’s AI research head to step down amid company's $65 billion computing push

Germany was trailed by Italy, with the three Del Vecchio brothers who inherited part of the eyeglasses empire EssilorLuxottica, with their fortunes going up 40% to $6.6 billion this year due to the company’s soaring stocks.