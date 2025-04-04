Menu Explore
Who is Johannes von Baumbach, the world's youngest billionaire? What we know about him

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2025 03:08 PM IST

Johannes von Baumbach, along with three of his older siblings who are aged 23, 25, and 27 are now worth an estimated $5.4 billion each.

The world’s youngest billionaire is Johannes von Baumbach, aged 19. He is the heir to Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim, the world’s largest privately owned pharmaceutical company.

The von Baumbach family is also notoriously publicity-shy.(Representational Image/Pixabay)
The von Baumbach family is also notoriously publicity-shy.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

According to a Forbes report, he and three of his older siblings, who are now 23, 25, and 27, are worth an estimated $5.4 billion each.

The von Baumbach family is also publicity-shy. According to the report, of the little known about Johannes Von Baumbach, he skis competitively in Austria.

It is also actually unknown if he or any of his three other siblings hold any role in the company.

Boehringer Ingelheim has been led by their uncle, Hubertus von Baumbach, since 2015.

The fact that they inherited their wealth is a broader trend. All, but two of the world's billionaires on the Forbes list have inherited their wealth, as opposed to building it by themselves.

In fact, only about 12% of the world's billionaires are under 50 and only 21 of them are below the age of 30.

15 of these 21 billionaire youths are also from Europe, with Germany alone having the four von Baumbachs, apart from Kevin David Lehmann, aged 22 (Drugstore chain Drogerie Markt), Maxim Tebar, aged 23 (Chainsaw maker Stihl), and Sophie Luise Fielmann, aged 30 (Eyeglasses maker Fielmann), according to the report.

Germany was trailed by Italy, with the three Del Vecchio brothers who inherited part of the eyeglasses empire EssilorLuxottica, with their fortunes going up 40% to $6.6 billion this year due to the company’s soaring stocks.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
