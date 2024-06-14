 Wholesale inflation rate hits 14-month high in May: Government data - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wholesale inflation rate hits 14-month high in May: Government data

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 12:19 PM IST

India's retail inflation rate eased slightly in May to 4.75%, partly helped by a fall in fuel prices although food prices remained elevated

India's wholesale price-based inflation rose 2.61% in May mainly driven by food items, government data showed on Friday. The May figures were higher than the 2.5% rise expected by economists and up from a 1.26% year-on-year rise in April. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement, “Positive rate of inflation in May, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc.”

Wholesale inflation rate hits 14-month high in May
Wholesale inflation rate hits 14-month high in May

Read more: Workers in Amazon warehouse get no toilet, water breaks till targets met: ‘Women worst affected’

Food prices rose 7.4% on year compared with an increase of 5.52% in April, while prices of vegetables were up 32.42% on year against a 27.94% rise in the previous month.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: Godfrey Phillips' Samir Modi seeks police protection citing threat from mother: ‘I am feeling very threatened’

Manufactured product prices rose 0.78% year-on-year against a 0.42% drop in the previous month. Fuel and power prices rose 1.35% compared with a 1.38% rise in April.

Read more: Eid bank holiday June 2024: Are banks open or closed on June 17?

India's retail inflation rate eased slightly in May to 4.75%, partly helped by a fall in fuel prices although food prices remained elevated, government data showed on Wednesday.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Wholesale inflation rate hits 14-month high in May: Government data
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On