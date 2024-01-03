close_game
close_game
News / Business / Will Centre slash petrol and diesel prices? Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri says…

Will Centre slash petrol and diesel prices? Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri says…

ByHT News Desk
Jan 03, 2024 06:07 PM IST

Media reports had claimed that the Centre was planning to cut petrol and diesel prices ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday termed the reports of proposed fuel price cut as ‘speculative’ and ‘mischievous’.

Some media reports had claimed that the Centre is planning to reduce petrol and diesel prices, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“All these media reports are not only speculative, but I would turn around and say they are slightly mischievous. I have already clarified that there has been no such discussion with oil marketing companies on any such issue,” Puri said in a briefing.

“We are in a turbulent situation. There are conflict situations in two particular areas on the globe,” Puri said, while also citing challenges to shipping in Red Sea, which contributes to 12 per cent of global shipping traffic.

“4-8 per cent of LNG cargo went through this route in 2023. And 8.2 million barrels per day of crude oil comes through this route. If god forbids there is a challenge, you can see the impact it will have,” the minister added.

Oil prices had climbed around $2 earlier in the week following attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels. On Tuesday they fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Southern Red Sea, though no damage was reported.

“In our neighbouring countries in South Asia, diesel prices have increased by 40 to 80 per cent. If you look at the western industrial region, prices have increased there. ..But the prices have come down here,” Puri said.

“We are able to do this because of the visionary and visionary leadership. The central excise duty cut was done on two occasions, November 2021 and May 2022 and we implemented it in 2023,” the minister added.

Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.(PTI)
Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.(PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out