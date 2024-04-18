 X working with Pakistan government to 'understand concerns' over ban - Hindustan Times
X working with Pakistan government to 'understand concerns' over ban

AFP |
Apr 18, 2024 01:03 PM IST

X's Global Government Affairs team posted, “We continue to work with the Pakistani Government to understand their concerns.”

Social media platform X said Thursday it would work with Pakistan's government "to understand its concerns" after authorities said an ongoing two-month ban was based on security grounds.

The logo of US online social media and social networking service X - formerly Twitter.(AFP)
The logo of US online social media and social networking service X - formerly Twitter.(AFP)

"We continue to work with the Pakistani Government to understand their concerns," X's Global Government Affairs team posted, in their first comments since the site was disrupted.

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has been rarely accessible since February 17, when jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party called for protests following a government official's admission of vote manipulation in the February election.

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday said X was blocked on security grounds, according to a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court where one of several challenges to the ban is being heard.

On the same day, the Sindh High Court ordered the government to restore access to social media platform X within a week.

"The Sindh High Court has given the government one week to withdraw the letter, failing which, on the next date, they will pass appropriate orders," Moiz Jaaferi, a lawyer challenging the ban, told AFP.

The court's decision is expected to be published this week.

