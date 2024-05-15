Your mobile recharge packs could get far more expensive from this date
Urban customers may witness a rise in telecom expenditure from 3.2% to 3.6% while for rural customers there could be a rise from 5.2% to 5.9%.
You may need to pay more for mobile phone recharges after the Lok Sabha elections, a report claimed as telecom firms are preparing for a fourth round of tariff hikes. Brokerage Axis Capital said in a report that a hike of almost 25% is possible by the operators soon owing to competitive environment, necessity to increase profitability after heavy 5G investments and ongoing government support.
The report added that the hike could impact urban and rural users alike- urban customers may witness a rise in telecom expenditure from 3.2% to 3.6% while for rural customers there could be a rise from 5.2% to 5.9%.
Axis Capital estimated that the projected roughly 25% hike in headline rates is expected to correspond to a 16% growth in the average revenue per user (ARPU). This comes after Reliance Jio reported an ARPU of ₹181.7 for the quarter ending March while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have not yet disclosed their March quarter numbers but their figures are at ₹208 and ₹145 respectively for the October-December 2023 period.
Moreover, at the end of Q4 FY24, Jio’s total assets stood at ₹4,87,405 crore, while net profit from January to March rose to ₹5,337 crore from ₹4,716 crore a year ago.
Bharti Airtel’s consolidated Q4 revenue is at ₹37,599 crore, with net profit dropping 31.1% compared to a year ago.
