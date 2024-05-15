 Your mobile recharge packs could get far more expensive from this date - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Your mobile recharge packs could get far more expensive from this date

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 15, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Urban customers may witness a rise in telecom expenditure from 3.2% to 3.6% while for rural customers there could be a rise from 5.2% to 5.9%.

You may need to pay more for mobile phone recharges after the Lok Sabha elections, a report claimed as telecom firms are preparing for a fourth round of tariff hikes. Brokerage Axis Capital said in a report that a hike of almost 25% is possible by the operators soon owing to competitive environment, necessity to increase profitability after heavy 5G investments and ongoing government support.

Telecom firms are preparing for a fourth round of tariff hikes owing to which recharge packs may cost you more. Details below
Telecom firms are preparing for a fourth round of tariff hikes owing to which recharge packs may cost you more. Details below

The report added that the hike could impact urban and rural users alike- urban customers may witness a rise in telecom expenditure from 3.2% to 3.6% while for rural customers there could be a rise from 5.2% to 5.9%.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Ilya Sutskever is leaving OpenAI: 10 points on the man behind Sam Altman’s ouster

Axis Capital estimated that the projected roughly 25% hike in headline rates is expected to correspond to a 16% growth in the average revenue per user (ARPU). This comes after Reliance Jio reported an ARPU of 181.7 for the quarter ending March while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have not yet disclosed their March quarter numbers but their figures are at 208 and 145 respectively for the October-December 2023 period.

Read more: LIC shares up after it gets 3 years to meet minimum public shareholding norms

Moreover, at the end of Q4 FY24, Jio’s total assets stood at 4,87,405 crore, while net profit from January to March rose to 5,337 crore from 4,716 crore a year ago. 

Read more: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises ‘killer next version of Google Search’

Bharti Airtel’s consolidated Q4 revenue is at 37,599 crore, with net profit dropping 31.1% compared to a year ago.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Your mobile recharge packs could get far more expensive from this date

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On