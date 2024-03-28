Zerodha Mutual Fund crosses 1,000 crore asset base in 40 days: Top points

Zerodha Mutual Fund said that it has crossed ₹1,000 crore assets under management (AUM) within just 40 days of launch. Vasanth Kamath, Associate director at the fund house, shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Heartening to see investor trust continue to compound atZerodha Mutual Fund (a smallcase-Zerodha JV) with assets doubling to ₹1000+ cr in just 40 days. It’s a reflection of the growing appetite for index-brd investment products & we are grateful for all the feedback & ideas."

