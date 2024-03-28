Zerodha Mutual Fund crosses ₹1,000 crore asset base in 40 days: Top points
Mar 28, 2024 03:32 PM IST
Zerodha Mutual Fund crossed ₹500 crore milestone with 1 lakh investors last month.
Zerodha Mutual Fund said that it has crossed ₹1,000 crore assets under management (AUM) within just 40 days of launch. Vasanth Kamath, Associate director at the fund house, shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Heartening to see investor trust continue to compound atZerodha Mutual Fund (a smallcase-Zerodha JV) with assets doubling to ₹1000+ cr in just 40 days. It’s a reflection of the growing appetite for index-brd investment products & we are grateful for all the feedback & ideas."
All you need to know about Zerodha Mutual Fund:
- The mutual fund crossed ₹500 crore milestone with 1 lakh investors last month.
- It manages four mutual fund schemes which include only passive funds.
- The current offerings by the fund house are: Zerodha ELSS Tax Saver Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund, Zerodha Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund, Zerodha Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, and Zerodha Gold ETF.
- The fund house forayed into mutual funds last year and is a joint venture between Zerodha and fintech platform smallcase.
- Other fund houses that recently entered the mutual fund industry include Old Bridge Mutual Fund and Helios Mutual Fund.
- Earlier, Zerodha Fund House said it will introduce more funds designed to serve specific roles in investors' portfolios. These would be in fund and ETF formats, it said.
- Investors can participate in Zerodha Fund House schemes using digital platforms like Coin, Groww, Kuvera, Paytm Money, IND Money, CAMS Online, MFU, and MFC.
